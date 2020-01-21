Maps: where Wuhan's coronavirus has spread

%MINIFYHTML234bcbe2fd0eca750bfb3303610d62d511% %MINIFYHTML234bcbe2fd0eca750bfb3303610d62d512%

Wuhan's coronavirus, a mysterious respiratory infection, has made some 300 people sick in Asia and one person in the United States, according to official accounts. It is likely that other cases have not been reported so far.

The outbreak began in a seafood and poultry market in Wuhan, an 11 million city in central China. At least six people in Wuhan have died, and cases in other parts of Asia involved patients who had traveled there.

The exact source of the virus and how many people are at risk remained unclear on Tuesday. The virus can spread from person to person, according to a leading Chinese scientist, but it is not known how easily.