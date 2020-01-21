Manchester United talent scouts watch Moussa Dembele and Boubakary Soumare | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf39200044a84a54cbfe3e39114bd400711% %MINIFYHTMLf39200044a84a54cbfe3e39114bd400712%

Lyon striker and Lille midfielder on opposite sides in the French League Cup semifinal on Tuesday night





Manchester United has sent scouts to observe the Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and the Lille Boubakary Soumare midfielder.

Lyon and Lille meet in the French League Cup semifinal on Tuesday and United talent scouts attend as they increase their search for a midfielder and a striker.

Dembele remains a strong choice for United after the interest in the summer, and Old Trafford scouts also saw the 23-year-old in action against Nantes last weekend when he scored and scored a goal in a 4-3 victory .

Lyon has reiterated its willingness to maintain control of France's international through an official statement, and President Jean-Michel Aulas said the former Celtic striker "wants to stay to win something with Lyon."

However, this month the Ligue 1 club has signed forward Karl Toko Ekambi from Villarreal and is also in talks with Le Havre about striker Tino Kadewere.

United is looking for a forward in the January transfer window after seeing Marcus Rashford suffer a double back stress fracture, an injury that will leave him on the sidelines for at least six weeks.

Soumare is also on United's wish list and could represent an alternative in the midfield after discussions with Sporting CP about Bruno Fernandes reached an obstacle.

Boubakary Soumare de Lille during a Ligue 1 match against Nimes at Stade Pierre Mauroy

The 20-year-old said L & # 39; Equip He wants to stay in Lille until the end of the season earlier this week, but Lille is willing to let him go after his Ligue 1 match against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

France's U21 international has two and a half years left in his contract at Stade Pierre Mauroy and has also attracted the interest of Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia.

