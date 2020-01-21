Madisson de Siesta Key defends the romance with the 46-year-old producer

When it comes to love in Siesta KeyDo not judge a book by its cover!
Earlier this season, fans were surprised to discover Madisson Hausburg, 25, was dating his former producer called Ish. Another twist in this love story was the fact that he was more than 20 years older than the MTV star.
But before making assumptions or judging the age difference, Madisson has a message for viewers.
"I understand. It's a big age difference, but I hope that after everyone initially judges him, come and see that it's a real relationship with real feelings and that he's good to me. It's a healthy relationship," Madisson shared. with e ! News exclusively.
The relationship is so strong that even some co-stars and friends would not be surprised if there was a commitment in the future.
"I think you're ready. I really don't know the ins and outs of your relationship with Ish so well, but I feel it's a serious relationship." Juliette Porter shared. "I also think you're mature enough to want to get married and slow down and you're also one of the biggest in the cast."
While viewers watched Maddison's father fight to reach an agreement with romance, the MTV star hopes his family and viewers at home understand the relationship.
"You can only see a deeper side for me. I feel that Ish brings out a really authentic part of me," Maddison explained. "I am more open to love and I have a stronger connection than I think I had on television. I think all my friendships have been real, but I think Ish takes a completely different side of me."
She continued: "(My ex) Brandon and I had a very good time, but ultimately it was more a childish relationship. There was no future there and these are conversations I have with Ish and it is much more serious."
So how is the rest of the Siesta Key crew doing in the romance department? Check out our gallery below to get the latest news.
Siesta Key airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m. And don't get lost Daily popThe Grammy's two-hour special on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m.