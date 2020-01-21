Luke Keeler goes from construction to fight for the world title | Boxing News





Luke Keeler (R) challenges Demetrius Andrade on January 30

Luke Keeler almost quit boxing two years ago, but now he is about to become world champion.

The Irishman challenges Demetrius Andrade for the WBO medium title on Thursday, January 30.

But after becoming Irish champion in 2017, he almost retires. Keeler said: "I was struggling with a shoulder injury that needed surgery to repair, I was in the process of moving to a new house with my two twin children and, as a result, I was under a lot of pressure with work.

"I was thinking of creating my own company in the construction industry, which was booming in Dublin.

"I realized that I would regret it if I didn't focus completely on boxing and give it my all. The option was to withdraw from boxing and concentrate on work and home life or take a big leap of faith and commit to boxing properly for the first time. in my life.

Highlights of the fight for the WBA super welterweight title between Demetrius Andrade and Jack Culcay Highlights of the fight for the WBA super welterweight title between Demetrius Andrade and Jack Culcay

"Thank you very much to MTK Global. I was lucky enough to sign with them and I was guaranteed regular fights with a clear plan ahead. It would have been difficult to give up a well-paid job without it. I had a career from start to finish in my first four years as a professional, but since I signed with them, it has been simple. "

Keeler has since linked up with Peter Taylor, his new coach.

"I guess I am a completely different fighter than I was before committing myself completely to the sport and joining my coach Peter," he said.

"The Luke Keeler who fought in a fight for the Irish title in June 2017 would be stopped by the Luke Keeler that I am now, so that tells his own story."

"I fell in love with the sport thanks to Pete and I owe him a lot for this change in my career. It is a pleasure to work in him and with each camp he is improving me as a fighter, so it is exciting for me to stay in the gym these days. Really I feel that the sky is the limit now. "