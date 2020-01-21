Luke Evans will investigate the serial killer in & # 39; The Pembrokeshire Murders & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML44e9883665c16b28e771b1600e35e4ca12% %MINIFYHTML44e9883665c16b28e771b1600e35e4ca13%

The actor of & # 39; Beauty and the Beast & # 39; He returns to his country of Wales to film the true crime miniseries based on the book by Steve Wilkins, & # 39; Catching the Bullseye Killer & # 39 ;.

Actor Luke Evans He goes to his home in Wales to investigate a serial killer in a new mini-series of real crimes.

The "Beauty and the Beast (2017)"The star will portray police investigator Steve Wilkins in"The Pembrokeshire Murders", based on the detective's book," Catching the Bullseye Killer, "which he co-wrote with television news journalist Jonathan Hill.

The three-part series will narrate Wilkins' efforts in 2006 to reopen a couple of unsolved homicide cases of the 1980s, and will use new forensic methods to link them with John Cooper, who was approaching the end of a prison sentence for A series of robberies. of the same period

Cooper will be played by "Kingsman: the golden circle"& # 39; s Keith allen – singer Iily Allen& # 39; actor dad while "Not upgradeable"star David Fynn He has been chosen as Hill, reports Deadline.

When sharing the news with fans on Twitter, Evans wrote: "I'm so excited to be shooting this amazing true story. In my homeland! #Wales."

Production in the program will begin later this month.