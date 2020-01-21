Lori Harvey pleads not guilty in a criminal case of escape and escape (update)

Lori Harvey refuses to admit her guilt on criminal charges of running over and escaping after being accused of leaving the scene of an accident in Los Angeles.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Lori pleaded not guilty today in a Los Angeles County court. Now that he is deciding to fight this, Lori has been ordered to return to court next month for a preliminary hearing.

Lori faces two charges for misdemeanors, a charge for resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer, and a charge for blow and leak resulting in property damage.

According to reports, he faces one year in jail if convicted of the charges.

Lori was officially charged by the authorities earlier this month. The actual incident occurred in October when Lori allegedly drove her vehicle to another vehicle, causing her to tip over. The accident happened in Beverly Hills.

She is accused of trying to leave the scene after the incident, but police found her walking down the street a short distance from the scene. Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Lori texting and driving before the accident occurred.

Lori makes this plea after returning to the United States for a birthday getaway in Jamaica with a lot of famous friends and her current Future mansss.