Lori Harvey pleads guilty in case of blow and leak

Comedian's stepdaughter Steve Harvey will attend a preliminary hearing in February for minor charges related to his car accident in October 2019 in Los Angeles.

Model Lori Harvey He pleaded not guilty to the charges of outrage and escape related to a car accident in Los Angeles in October (19).

The stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey He was prosecuted in court on Tuesday (January 21) on minor charges of resisting / delaying / obstructing a peace officer, and hitting and running away resulting in property damage.

She is accused of crashing her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon against a parked car while driving through Beverly Hills, and leaving the scene of the incident before the police could arrive to investigate, despite the fact that the force of the collision was sufficient to overturn your vehicle his side.

The beauty, which was only officially charged earlier this month, should attend a preliminary hearing in February, reports The Blast.

The appearance in Harvey's court comes days after she and the rapper Future He made his romance public while on vacation in Jamaica to celebrate his 23rd birthday.