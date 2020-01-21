LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

















Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Sergio Agüero scored the winner after Gabriel Jesús failed penalty when Man City beat Sheff Utd 1-0 in Bramall Lane.

Hector Bellerin's first goal in the Premier League since January 2018 rescued a point for the 10-man Arsenal, which defended twice to secure a 2-2 draw at Chelsea despite David Luiz being ejected on his return to Stamford Bridge.

A 95-minute winner of Tyrone Mings' start gave Aston Villa an invaluable 2-1 victory over Watford to beat his opponents and exit the relegation zone.

Two goals in Florian Lejeune's discount time gave Newcastle the most unlikely point, as Everton threw a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

Southampton made an impressive comeback to form when goals from Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong secured a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

The clinical final and an excellent performance by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale led Bournemouth to a much-needed 3-1 victory over fellow South Shore Brighton and eased the pressure on Chief Eddie Howe.

England Rugby CEO Bill Sweeney says "there are no winners,quot; in the relegated Saracens of the Premier for violating the salary cap.