Locust swarms threaten East African crops | Kenya News

The worst plague of lobsters in 25 years is to end the crops of East Africa, further depleting food supplies in an area that is already at risk from bad weather and conflict.

Authorities say non-seasonal rains have caused the outbreak and have now begun spraying insecticide on crops.

Malcolm Webb of Al Jazeera reports from Samburu County, Kenya.