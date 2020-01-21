Lil Kim pulled out her gun from Faith Evans – He said & # 39; She will blow her brains & # 39;

Faith Evans and Biggie Smalls docu-drama is currently in process. And new details surrounding Biggie-Faith and Kim's relationship are coming to light.

According to Lil Kim's former road manager Monica "Shaka Don,quot; Dopwell, Kim pointed a gun at Faith. Last time, Faith married Biggie, but Lil Kim was the rapper's faithful companion, and hoped to get Faith out of the way.

Shaka Don magician these accusations in 1999. But the interview recently resurfaced online.

This is what she said:

Kim jumped out of the car and pointed a gun at Faith, and said it would blow her brain.

But Kim was also at the receiving end of the violence. At the hands of Biggie, who physically abused Kim.

Monica also explained:

Once at Hit Factory, many of us started fighting because some girls came to Kim's study session because Big said they could. When Big arrived, it got even worse. I was choking Kim in the study elevator. That was the first time I literally saw them fight. D • Roc (Damien Butler (I was in the elevator with them trying to break it. I used to tell him. & # 39; Come on. You have to let it go. Sometimes a man can kill your self-esteem. And when he got mad at her, he would do that.

But that was so much time ago. The two ladies are now friends and are making money together.

The two former rivals took to the road together for their "First Ladies Tout,quot; last year. Faith announced the tour on September 13 during the presentation of the Biggie’s Ready To Die mural in New York City.

Faith, who was married to Biggie and Kim, Biggie's protected and rumored lover buried their differences when Evans gave Kim a special award during the VH1: All Hail The Queens Hip Hop Honors in 2016.