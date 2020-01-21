Life with Derek Stars reacts to all that incest speculation

Disney / Kobal / Shutterstock
It's been years since Life with derek, a Canadian sitcom that was broadcast in syndication on Disney Channel, concluded, but here we are, debating whether there was incest in the background. Yes, you read it right.
The program lasted four seasons from 2005-2009 with a follow-up movie, Holidays with Derek, and told the story of the Venturi-McDonald clan. The mixed family that lived in Canada included Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat), Derek Venturi (Michael Seater), his brothers and parents George Venturi (John Ralston) and Nora McDonald (Joy Tanner) A typical premise of situation comedy, nothing really special here … until you see the relationship between Casey and Derek. And that is what some Twitter users did. It is making them plummet.
There is a specific clip with Derek correcting Casey in his relationship that is spinning and that really has fans reeling.
Casey says: "You are the most annoying brother,quot;
"Stepbrother," Derek corrects her.
"The same difference," she says.
"Yes, you're right," he growls.
There is a look of longing between the two before Derek suggests that they stay in the same building when they go to the same university together.
Fan fiction about the show when it was underway was nothing new, but now more than 10 years after the end, people are shaken by the relationship between the two characters. Seater and Leggat even made a video reading some of the fan stories.
Seater shared the clip with a simple statement: "Trailblazers."
Leggat also responded to fans' fervor for perceived incest with a selfie with Seater.
"I love annual nostalgia Life with derek trend that happens. By the way, I'm still going down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey, "he said.
So … there you have it? See the photo above.
