Life with Derek Stars reacts to all that incest speculation

It's been years since Life with derek, a Canadian sitcom that was broadcast in syndication on Disney Channel, concluded, but here we are, debating whether there was incest in the background. Yes, you read it right.

The program lasted four seasons from 2005-2009 with a follow-up movie, Holidays with Derek, and told the story of the Venturi-McDonald clan. The mixed family that lived in Canada included Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat), Derek Venturi (Michael Seater), his brothers and parents George Venturi (John Ralston) and Nora McDonald (Joy Tanner) A typical premise of situation comedy, nothing really special here … until you see the relationship between Casey and Derek. And that is what some Twitter users did. It is making them plummet.

There is a specific clip with Derek correcting Casey in his relationship that is spinning and that really has fans reeling.

Casey says: "You are the most annoying brother,quot;