Liam Hemsworth misses Miley Cyrus, says the source: he will always love her!

It has been five months since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announced their separation and both seem to have separated from each other! In addition, an internal report claims to know if the actor feels happier without Miley in his life.

How does Liam feel after her shocking break? The months that have passed since they filed for divorce should have been long enough for him to look back and reflect on his failed relationship.

That said, a source tells HollywoodLife that Liam is "truly happier now,quot; even though a decade-old relationship ended and that can't be easy.

Indeed, the informant said that he misses his ex very much and that "he will always love her and she will always love him,quot;.

But just because there is love between two people, it does not mean that they will have a successful marriage and that seems to be the case of the two stars.

Split broke up because he realized as he grew up, they weren't having a traditional marriage and that was difficult for him and it wasn't working for Miley either. Both wanted to live their lives differently, "the source shared through the same means of communication.

And apparently it was not only the two of them but also their families that are opposite poles, since they come from different backgrounds.

The source revealed that Liam's family helped him take this step in the divorce and supported him. All are very traditional and have always felt that Miley and her family were beyond. His parents never saw what he saw. "

As fans know, while Miley was born into an already famous family and was famous since childhood, Liam's parents were only part of the traditional workforce, so even though they are both celebrities now, they still have a very beginning different.



