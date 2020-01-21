Lee Westwood showed he still has the class to win a hard-to-reach race, says David Livingstone | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML6b3447fe8bc5261487a9ece614506aeb12% %MINIFYHTML6b3447fe8bc5261487a9ece614506aeb13%





Lee Westwood picked up his 25th career title in Abu Dhabi

Lee Westwood showed that age is not a barrier to winning big events after breaking into victory in Abu Dhabi, and David Livingstone believes that the English veteran can still compete for an important title …

%MINIFYHTML6b3447fe8bc5261487a9ece614506aeb14% %MINIFYHTML6b3447fe8bc5261487a9ece614506aeb15%

He is too smart to get too excited, but Lee Westwood must know that starting 2020 with a high profile victory to achieve a four-decade victory parade is a green light for all kinds of guesses.

Westwood has now won professional titles in four different decades

The fact that he does not get carried away does not mean that we cannot do it, and in that spirit I will say that there would be no justice if he did not have at least one more chance to win a race.

Yes, it seems a remote possibility for someone who is 46 years old and has not raised one of the four big trophies before, but the way he almost casually dispatched a world-class field to win in Abu Dhabi suggests that he has not finished with matters. slopes.

Certainly, he acknowledged after his victory that Whistling Straits this September is back on his agenda despite having decided privately before "he was done with the Ryder Cup."

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

But before that, he has the four biggest of the year ahead and enough memories of almost mistakes in all of them to maintain a self-esteem that only decreases marginally with age.

His behavior in the final round on Sunday suggested that he was in almost total control of his game and grateful for Robert Rock's influences on his swing and Phil Kenyon on his set. He lost only one shot around the green, 16, and we all know that it is an area that has been a cause for concern in the second half of his career.

When, in the middle of the round, he said Skyports& # 39; Tim Barter, who was simply concentrating on having fun, found myself almost believing him. After all, we have often heard Lee, who is a street man, taking pressure off himself, minimizing expectations.

Will Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood be Ryder Cup teammates this year?

This time he felt different, as if a 46-year-old Westwood enjoyed the intensity of the competition and invited the younger players to face him. The fact that none of them really agreed with the leader, no doubt, facilitated the path to the title, but no less satisfactory.

The tears that followed were understandable. The success that is late in any career in any kind of life tends to be an emotional experience. Lee, being Lee, soon overcame him and celebrated him by staying up all night watching the 49ers hit his ticket to Miami, ordering a curry at three in the morning and, I suspect, briefly suspend & # 39; Dry January & # 39 ;.

Apart from that, he is not making sudden changes in anything and is certainly avoiding any big predictions about next year. He knows that a victory in the third week of January in a part of the world where he feels comfortable does not easily translate to Augusta National's demands in the second week of April.

But surely we can all realistically hope that the confidence that Westwood gained from his week in Abu Dhabi will make him reassess his expectations and plan perhaps one last big inclination in the majors. Or maybe just let it happen naturally. Perhaps what you really plan is simply to be prepared if the opportunity presents itself.

Remember Monty on Winged Foot in 2006, when he had probably lost all hope of winning a race. Suddenly, on Sunday 18, the road to the pantheon of the great golfers appeared in front of him.

With his skills, an iron of seven from the street should have followed that path, but it was not so, and his best chance of winning the US Open. UU. Was gone.

Westwood's fourth place in Royal Portrush was its 12th top 5 in seniors

Like Monty, Lee Westwood has been close to winning a specialization, and particularly the Masters where he has been second twice, to Phil Mickelson in 2010 and then to Danny Willett in 2016.

Before last week in Abu Dhabi, no one spoke of him as a possible candidate for the 2020 Green Jacket, but, having seen a field that included No. 1 in the world Brooks Koepka, Westwood, as they say, got into the conversation.

We will see in three months if we are still talking about him on Sunday at Augusta National. Even if it doesn't happen in Augusta, there are good reasons to look forward to the future with optimism. Lee finished tied for fourth at the Open Championship in Royal Portrush last summer and that led to his top five in majors to a total of 12.

Hopefully there is as much luck as there is history on your side.