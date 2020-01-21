LeBron James reacts to the viewer's video by throwing objects at Son Bronny during the game

%MINIFYHTMLa86adcd75f497a2e3020acb5beabef7b12% %MINIFYHTMLa86adcd75f497a2e3020acb5beabef7b13%

During the Sierra Canyon game with Paul VI Catholic High School, the 15-year-old teenager tries to get through the ball when a small yellow object hits his back.

Bronny james You have to deal with enemies even during a game. The match between his team, Sierra Canyon, and Paul VI Catholic High School on Monday, January 20 had to be interrupted briefly after someone in the crowd threw what appeared to be a sweet at 15 years of age. basketball player.

In the middle of the game, which was broadcast live on ESPNU and took place at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Bronny was trying to get through the ball along the band when the little yellow object hit him in the back. The referee immediately stopped the game and summoned a nearby security officer to expel the audience member from the game. The work resumed.

It was surely a brief moment, but it lasted long enough for Bronny's father Lebron James to realize what happened. The Los Angeles star Lakers went to Twitter to share a video of the incident and added: "Hate has no age limit! #JamesGang is made for it and is well equipped. As we move forward."

He also sent love and support to his son through an Instagram post. Along with a picture of him watching Bronny play in the field, LeBron wrote: "I know that I turn my back and front on you during all this! I would die for you and your brothers. Never hesitate, regardless of disrespect, the hate, envy, jealousy, etc., comes your way! Just keep going and keep being the great child / youth / person you are!

In the meantime, Savannah james He simply reacted with a picture of a lioness with his son, suggesting he would do anything to protect his children. LeBron republished the photo and commented: "Aww s * # t you all woke her up! Lioness guard over her firstborn / curbs."

Bronny is the first son of LeBron and Savannah. The couple also shares two children, Bryce Maximus and Zhuri James.