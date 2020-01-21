LeBron James close to passing Kobe Bryant on the NBA points list | NBA News

LeBron James is close to beating Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA point list.

The Los Angeles Lakers striker is currently fourth in the league's all-time list of scorers, but, after scoring 15 points in Monday's loss to the Boston Celtics, he is only 65 points from Bryant in third place.

The Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, is currently the third of all time



Bryant, who won five NBA titles playing for the Lakers, retired in 2016 with a total of 33,643 points. Only former Utah Jazz striker Karl Malone (36,928) and another Lakers legend, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar (38,387) scored more.

LeBron, currently with 33,587 points, could pass the mark before the end of this week with games at the New York Knicks (Thur), Brooklyn Nets (Friday) and Philadelphia 76ers (Sun).

Kobe, like Michael Jordan (5th of all time) before him, was a famous and ruthless competitor, so how would he react to LeBron by going over him on the points list?

"It's great," Bryant told The athletic "I think it's great for him. I mean, the amount of work he has put into his career, the consistency, I think it's incredible."

Malone (R) and Jordan (L) are second and fifth in the all-time list respectively



In 2014, when Bryant beat Michael Jordan (still widely accepted as CABRA) and moved to third place on the list, Jordan sent a text message to Kobe to congratulate him. "That was the most important thing," Bryant said.

"That was great. Because it is a brotherhood, both respect between us and players, and you know the amount of work and consistency that you have to put in time, so it is just love and respect."

So can LeBron catch the first two? With his current score of 25.5 points per game, he could go to Malone at some point in the 2021-22 season, and he would need another 60 games to go to Abdul-Jabbar, at which point he would be 38.

The 38,387 points of Kareem Abdul-Jabaar seem untouchable for years. Could LeBron pass him?



Carmelo Anthony (18th on the list) was in the same draft class as James in 2003, so what do you think about finding his friend's record? "Nobody thought you could play," said Anthony, "but he's there, so …

"I don't know how much longer he wants to play, but that depends on him. If that is in his mirror, I'm sure he will try to achieve it."