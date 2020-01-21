Lebanon appoints new cabinet amid political and economic crisis

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Lebanon announced on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet, breaking a deadlock of months with the nomination of 20 new government ministers who will have to address a disconcerting combination of political and economic crises.
The government is deeply indebted, the currency has lost much of its value in the black market and protesters have taken to the streets for more than three months to condemn the country's political class for years of corruption and mismanagement.
It was not clear if the new cabinet, which has yet to be confirmed by Parliament, could take quick measures to avoid an economic collapse or to appease the protesters. In addition, the support of the new government by Hezbollah, the Shiite Muslim militant movement that the United States considers a terrorist organization, could deter the nations of the Persian and Western Gulf from coming to the aid of Lebanon.
Hassan Diab, an engineering professor and former education minister appointed prime minister last month, told reporters on Tuesday that his new cabinet met the needs of the country's "exceptional situation,quot; and would seek to recover stolen funds and fight unemployment .
"Every minister in this government is a technocrat minister," he said, referring to the demand of the protesters of a government of experts, not politicians.
But many of the new ministers have clear connections with established parties, and with the same politicians against whom protesters have demonstrated since mid-October.
Late Tuesday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of the capital, Beirut and other places to burn tires and garbage and block roads in rejection of the new cabinet.
Lebanon is governed by a complex system of power distribution among the 18 recognized sects of the country. Many of the country's leading politicians have roots as warlords in the country's enormously destructive 15-year civil war, which ended in 1990. Since then, they have become the heads of political parties that largely represent individual sects and provide benefits to their constituents. as access to government jobs.
But as Lebanon's finances have narrowed, that system has collapsed, which led protesters to call for the overthrow of traditional political leadership and the sectarian system.
Randa Slim, a member of the Middle East Institute, said that in order to effectively address Lebanon's current problems, a new cabinet would have to be able to confront established politicians and provide victories for protesters, a difficult task.
"At least for me, it is not a government that can deal with the warlords," he said. "And at the same time, it is not a government that inspires trust with protesters."
If he fails in those two charges, Ms. Slim said, "then I don't know what this government will deliver, except for a major stalemate."
Analysts say that to avoid a broader collapse, the government must take decisive measures that could be painful for the population, such as imposing capital controls on dollars, reducing the government budget and losing civil service.
Such burdensome reforms would be even more difficult without the acceptance of the population, analysts say.
Most likely, the new cabinet does not have that, because the agreement that brought Diab as prime minister was based on Hezbollah and its allies while excluding other key politicians, such as Saad Hariri, the former prime minister, who often He is seen as the top representative of Sunni Muslims in the country. Mr. Hariri resigned on October 29.
While the new prime minister is also Sunni, he lacks broad support among his sect, and that can take away the legitimacy of his cabinet.
Many of the new ministers were little known in advance or had a history that was not clearly related to the ministries they were supposed to lead. The new defense minister, for example, has no military experience.
But making Lebanon a rarity in the Arab world, six of the ministers are women, including those of defense, justice and labor.
Cabinet members were expected to meet on Wednesday to draft a political program to present to Parliament in hopes of obtaining the vote of confidence necessary to take office. It was not immediately clear when the vote would take place.
In comments to the media on Wednesday, some of the new ministers asked the country to give them time to work and asked for unity.
"I am not going to deal with politics," Ghazi Wazni, the new finance minister, told a local television station. “My role is to restore confidence. We have great challenges. We need everyone's support and external support. "