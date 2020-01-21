Lebanon appoints new cabinet amid political and economic crisis

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Lebanon announced on Tuesday the formation of a new cabinet, breaking a deadlock of months with the nomination of 20 new government ministers who will have to address a disconcerting combination of political and economic crises.

The government is deeply indebted, the currency has lost much of its value in the black market and protesters have taken to the streets for more than three months to condemn the country's political class for years of corruption and mismanagement.

It was not clear if the new cabinet, which has yet to be confirmed by Parliament, could take quick measures to avoid an economic collapse or to appease the protesters. In addition, the support of the new government by Hezbollah, the Shiite Muslim militant movement that the United States considers a terrorist organization, could deter the nations of the Persian and Western Gulf from coming to the aid of Lebanon.

Hassan Diab, an engineering professor and former education minister appointed prime minister last month, told reporters on Tuesday that his new cabinet met the needs of the country's "exceptional situation,quot; and would seek to recover stolen funds and fight unemployment .