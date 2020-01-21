Lebanon announces the formation of a new government | News

Lebanon has formed a new government, the presidency announced after Hezbollah and its allies closed an agreement on a cabinet that must face the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

The heavily indebted Lebanon has not had an effective government since Saad Hariri resigned as prime minister in October under pressure from protests against state corruption and the root causes of the crisis.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab, a 60-year-old professor at the American University of Beirut, now heads a 20-member cabinet, mostly specialists backed by political parties.

"They appointed me to many accusations. I wanted to work, not argue. I complied with the law that informed me of forming a government. I followed the rules and regulations to form a new team of ministers." he said, moments after the lineup was read in the presidential palace on Tuesday.

"This is a government that represents the aspirations of protesters who have mobilized throughout the country for more than three months."

He said his government "will strive to meet its demands of an independent judiciary, for the recovery of misappropriated funds, for the fight against illegal profits."

"At this decisive moment, I greet the revolution and the uprising that pushed us towards this and Lebanon has emerged victorious. We will achieve social cohesion. There will be responsibility."

The measure is unlikely to satisfy the protesters. They have been calling for radical reforms and a government made up of independent technocrats who can deal with the country's economic and financial crisis, the worst thing this small Mediterranean country has faced in decades.

"This government that does not aspire to cronyism or favors. None of the members of the government will run for the next elections. This government is made up of nonpartisan people who are not affected by political disputes," Diab added.

Lebanon has been shaken by mostly peaceful peaceful demonstrations since October 17, but the protests turned violent on Saturday and Sunday amid a political stalemate and an ever deeper economic crisis.

Over the weekend, protesters, who had asked for a "week of anger," threw stones, firecrackers and signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber-coated bullets to clear a path leading to Parliament.

The escalation saw more than 540 people injured on both sides and occurred when disputes delayed the formation of a new government.

Zeina Khodr of Al Jazeera, reporting from the capital Beirut, said that people have taken to the streets and are out of parliament singing slogans against the prime minister and the government.

"What he really tried to do is defend his cabinet alignment, even calling it an exceptional government, saying that it fulfills people's aspirations." He even greeted the uprising, "he said.

"People are angry. They have lost faith in the ruling authorities. They believe they should give up power. They should have created an independent cabinet, a small cabinet that can rule the country."