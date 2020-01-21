Lebanese protesters wounded without flinching after the violence of the weekend | News

Beirut, Lebanon – When he woke up Saturday night after surgery, Mahdi al-Burji looked forward and discovered that the hospital wall was blurred. His vision felt "Uncoordinated," he said.

That same day, the teenager had lost an eye after being hit by a rubber bullet during clashes between anti-government protesters and security forces in Beirut last weekend.

Plus:

Two days later, although his left eye remained covered with gauze and a plastic patch, he He said he couldn't wait to go back to the streets.

"My eye is not my life, I will still fight," the 18-year-old told Al Jazeera from his hospital bed.

Burji was one of hundreds of people who were injured when anti-government demonstrations became violent in the Lebanese capital on Saturday and Sunday, the last days of what the protesters had described as a "week of anger."

Protesters demand the formation of a new cabinet led by independent experts to lead the country through its spiral of economic crisis. The country has been led by a provisional administration with limited powers since Saad al-Hariri resigned on October 29.

Burji said he joined a protestors' meeting a few hundred meters from parliament on Saturday, while protesters were preparing to march towards the entrance gates of the heavily guarded institution.

"I thought I was more than 100 meters from the security forces … I was talking on the phone and turned my back. The moment I turned around, I saw one of them pointing a gun at me," Burji said. . "The next thing I know is that everything went dark."

Demand for change

Protesters took to the streets in mid-October after the government announced plans to increase taxes, but the demonstrations quickly became a national revolt against youth-led corruption between the ruling elite and the country's political confessional system, where power is distributed among ethnic and sectarian groups. Protesters have also demanded better public services, including infrastructure and education, as well as relief from a spiraling economic crisis.

Burji said he dropped out of high school last year when he couldn't find a job that didn't clash with his class hours. He got He began a new job as a security guard in Beirut the week before receiving a blow to the eye.

His mother, Lamis Shreim, is worried about the next expenses needed to pay for Burji's fractured cheekbone treatment.

"There is a big dent under his eye, this is the price he paid for demanding his rights," Shreim told Al Jazeera, fighting the tears of anger.

The mother of two children said she could not work while caring for her injured son and seven-year-old daughter.

School is a dream & # 39; expensive & # 39;

Doctors said more than 460 people were injured during two days of violent clashes between security forces and protesters. In addition to rubber bullets, security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters, some of whom He attacked the security forces with tree branches and metal bars and fired flares and fireworks, and also threw stones.

Abdulrahman Jaber had traveled from the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon to Beirut to participate in the protests on Saturday. He did not expect that, like Burji, he would also be seriously injured and end up losing an eye.

He said he arrived in downtown Beirut around 3 p.m., after a two-hour bus ride, and that he was staying away from the front line of the protests.

"Fights broke out hours after we met in the street leading to parliament," Jaber told Al Jazeera, speaking intermittently while lying in a hospital bed.

"After they started spraying people with water cannons, I tried to reach the far end where my friends were," said the 17-year-old.

"I looked to the side to see how far it was from a group of security forces that rejected the protesters, they must have been 25 meters away," he said.

"The next thing I know was that they hit me in the eye."

Jaber thought the tear gas had contaminated his sight after seeing clouds of smoke enveloping the area where he was standing.

It was after reaching his eye in the middle of the chaos that he realized the seriousness of the injury.

"I felt the blood run down my face, but I felt no pain … I was in shock," he recalled.

Until September of last year, Jaber regularly attended school while working as a waiter in a restaurant at night.

He told Al Jazeera that he would like to devote his time to school work, but said it was an "expensive,quot; dream.

"Without work, I just can't go to school," he said.

Abdelrahman Jaber said he felt no pain when he was hit by a rubber bullet on Saturday (Farah Najjar / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Dangerous troublemakers & # 39;

Lebanese police on Tuesday defended the use of rubber bullets during the clashes, saying they were forced to counter "dangerous troublemakers."

"The rubber bullets we own are used in several developed countries, including France," said a statement from the Internal Security Forces.

"Orders are given to (security forces) to fire rubber bullets in the legs, at a distance of about 10 meters," the statement said.

A UN statement said "according to reliable sources, at least four young men were shot at close range with rubber bullets, causing serious and irreversible damage to their eyes."

Human Rights Watch has called for an end to the "culture of impunity,quot; and demanded an investigation into the level of violence used by the police in recent days.

Despite the violence, protesters like Burji and Jaber insist they will continue to protest until an independent government is formed.

The designated prime minister, Hassan Diab, was expected to announce the formation of a government last week, but failed to reach a consensus with the political factions on the composition of the new cabinet, and protesters demanded that it consist of independent experts and exclude to the traditional political parties that have ruled Lebanon for three decades.