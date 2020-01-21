Larry Walker, MLB players have an emotional reaction to the amazing Hall of Fame vote

%MINIFYHTMLb24604eec0c8167db9f12fc151ce354111% %MINIFYHTMLb24604eec0c8167db9f12fc151ce354112%

Larry Walker woke up Tuesday without waiting to be voted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in his final year on the ballot.

He even tweeted his feelings of resignation before the vote was announced, and wrote: "Although I think I'm going to stay a little short today, I still want to thank everyone who has been pushing me and showing their support."

Then, the multi-talented right fielder was pleasantly surprised to learn that he had reached the Hall of Fame by winning 76.6 percent of BBWAA's vote. I needed 75 percent to enter.

Walker put on a "SpongeBob,quot; shirt while discussing what it meant to make his dream come true.

"I was prepared for no calls, and then the opposite happened," Walker said on MLB Network. "And then that call comes, and suddenly you can't breathe."

Walker's family had an emotional reaction to the announcement, which was captured on video.

Walker, who spent most of his career with the Expos and Rockies, hit 383 homers, recorded a .313 batting average and stole 230 bases in the big leagues. He is the second Canadian player to reach the Hall of Fame.

Walker joins Derek Jeter in the list of members of the Hall of Fame 2020.

These are some of Walker's reactions upon entering the Hall of Fame:

MLB reactions to the Larry Walker Hall of Fame vote

BE AWARE!!! 👀 Congratulations to Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, the new Hall of Fame member. I had the pleasure of seeing these two great players firsthand while broadcasting Expos and then Yankee games. – Ken Singleton (@ 29 all the time) January 21, 2020