Kylian Mbappe: I want to win the first PSG Champions League | Soccer news

Mbappe says that Real Madrid's manager, Zinedine Zidane, was his childhood idol in the midst of continuous transfer speculation





Kylian Mbappe has revealed that his dream is to win Paris Saint-Germain his first Champions League title.

The winner of the 2018 World Cup, which had previously been linked to a move to Liverpool, scored 81 goals in 109 games for the French champions after a great move of £ 166 million from Ligue 1 Monaco rivals and helped the club to win Group A ahead of Real Madrid earlier this season, establishing a draw in the last 16 against Borussia Dortmund, with the first leg to be played on February 18.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world, with Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane as a long-term admirer of 21 years, but it seems that the striker would like to spend the next years of his career in France. despite the informed interest of several important European clubs.

Could Mbappe join Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in the future?

The Parisians won the UEFA Cup Winners Cup in 1996, but never won the Champions League, or its predecessor, the European Cup, in its 49-year history, something that Mbappe wants to change during his career.

"I would be proud to be able to obtain a first major European trophy for Paris, the Champions League, and continue winning with our country, that is my dream," said Mbappe.

Mbappe celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2018

"My dream would be a triple: Champions League, European Championship and Olympic Games. That would not be bad."

"They say that dreams are inaccessible and that at this moment it seems inaccessible, but I will try to fulfill this dream."

Mbappe also revealed that his greatest childhood hero was the current head of Madrid, Zidane, a club with which he has been continuously linked.

"As I get older, it changes a lot, but I started (dreaming) with Zizou, because we're French, and when you're French it's Zizou (Zinedine Zidane)," he added.

"Later, Cristiano (Ronaldo), I had the opportunity to play against him too. And later, I also loved Brazilians, because Brazil has always made people dream."