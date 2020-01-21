Kristin Cavallari meets with The Hills co-stars in Nashville

The rest is not yet written for Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge!

A little The hills The meeting took place in Nashville on Monday when Cavallari, Montag and Patridge met at the Uncommon James flagship store. And, as noted by tycoon James Uncommon on Instagram, this meeting was captured by the Very cavallari season 3 cameras. So, you could say that we are very Excited.

"WHEN THE HILLS Y VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! "The True roots author joked on social networks. "Today with these 2 beautiful ladies who will be in an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @Audrinapatridge @heidimontag,quot;

Like E! readers surely know, the three experienced reality stars starred together The hills for the last two seasons of the show (original). However, because of her Very cavallari commitments, Cavallari did not join Montag and Patridge for the 2019 restart, titled The hills: new beginnings.

However, Cavallari has remained close to her. Hills peers, having even joked once about a cross episode.