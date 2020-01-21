Kristin Cavallari meets with The Hills co-stars in Nashville

The rest is not yet written for Kristin Cavallari, Heidi Montag Y Audrina Patridge!
A little The hills The meeting took place in Nashville on Monday when Cavallari, Montag and Patridge met at the Uncommon James flagship store. And, as noted by tycoon James Uncommon on Instagram, this meeting was captured by the Very cavallari season 3 cameras. So, you could say that we are very Excited.
"WHEN THE HILLS Y VERY CAVALLARI COLLIDE! "The True roots author joked on social networks. "Today with these 2 beautiful ladies who will be in an upcoming episode of @verycavallari in a few weeks! @Audrinapatridge @heidimontag,quot;
Like E! readers surely know, the three experienced reality stars starred together The hills for the last two seasons of the show (original). However, because of her Very cavallari commitments, Cavallari did not join Montag and Patridge for the 2019 restart, titled The hills: new beginnings.
However, Cavallari has remained close to her. Hills peers, having even joked once about a cross episode.
"Heidi and I joke about changing one episode for another. I will have to mention it with E! And MTV," Cavallari once said exclusively to E! News at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. "But yes, I'm really excited for them. I can't wait to see it."
We are sure that Cavallari was delighted to have his lifelong friends in Nashville, especially because this season has detailed his fall from BFF Kelly Henderson.
"I am very excited to be in Nashville with @kristincavallari @audrinapatridge," Montag added on the photo-sharing site. "Be sure to watch the episode @verycavallari in which we will be coming! You don't want to miss out!"
While the details about Montag and Patridge's visit are currently unclear, the two MTV stars documented a night out with Cavallari. The trio not only enjoyed a little champagne, but also enjoyed live music.
We will certainly catch this meeting when it is broadcast Very cavallari! Could you?
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!
