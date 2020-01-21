Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and more are ready to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Roommates, the 2020 Grammy Awards are only a few days away and there are several things to expect on the biggest music night, and the highly anticipated tribute to Nipsey Hussle is one of them. The lineup of artists for his tribute has just been announced and is a good mix of gospel, hip hop and R,amp;B.

When it was first announced that Nipsey Hussle would receive a special tribute at this year's Grammy Awards, many immediately began to speculate on who would be part of it. Well, the wait is over because the official lineup has been revealed. Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and YG are ready for the tribute presentation.

The tribute is also special because Nipsey is nominated for three Grammys at this year's ceremony. He received posthumous nominations in the categories of Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "Racks In The Middle,quot; and Best Rap / Song Performance for his collaboration with DJ Khaled, "Higher."

In an official statement about the tribute, Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich said this:

“Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general. You cannot deny the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this incredible group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his numerous contributions to music. It is sure to be a memorable performance. "

You can watch the Grammys live on Sunday, January 26th starting at 8PM on CBS.

Roommates, what do you think about this?