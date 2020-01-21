Keyshia Cole returns to Instagram after the breakup of social networks in the middle of O.T. Genasis fight

%MINIFYHTMLad4a7f3a9d2d2ba51f83e48999bbf6f511% %MINIFYHTMLad4a7f3a9d2d2ba51f83e48999bbf6f512%

The 38-year-old woman deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts on December 24, and many assumed that the decision was made due to her enmity with the rapper.

Keyshia Cole apparently he has put his enmity with OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis in the past when he recently returned to Instagram. The singer's return to social media comes after she previously deactivated her account in the middle of her fight with the rapper, which began after he mixed Keyshia Cole's classic "Love" in a Crip themed anthem, for her consternation.

In the new black and white image, which he published earlier this week, Keyshia was seen looking stunning in a black dress. In her first Instagram post in 2020, the singer announced that she is currently looking for keyboard players, drummers and dancers.

"Audition for Keyshia Cole", read the words in bold with red letters in the photo. "Back and renewed, ready for this NEW YEAR. Looking for NEW TALENT. BAND AND DANCERS, people refreshing, ENERGY, HUMBLE, TALENT", so "Sent from the sky" captioned the image.

The two musicians are having tension after O.T. He remixed Keyshia's song "Love" in a Crip-themed anthem titled "Never Knew." He didn't feel that the rapper took his punch and made it his own with O.T. accusing her of being the one who removed the cover on YouTube. "I'm browsing without problems, I'm fine, I have my family," he said in "One On One With Keyshia Cole." "Make my mother right, all that. I'm fine, but I'm really trying to get back to my music. So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that a mistake as an artist?"

Don't give up, O.T. He later uploaded the remix on Pornhub while continuing to troll the singer. He posted on Instagram a photo of himself attending an ugly sweater party in a sweater with the image of Keyshia. On the image, the words "Merry Crip-mas" were written.