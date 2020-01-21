Kenya Moore publishes the sweetest video with Brooklyn Daly having the best time with her father

Home Entertainment Kenya Moore publishes the sweetest video with Brooklyn Daly having the best...

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Kenya Moore fans were glad to see that the RHOA star shared a video with the miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly, having the best time with her father. Kenya shared the images on Brookie's social media account, which her mother had created a while ago.

‘When Dad excites me 👶🏽 #baby Brooklyn #miraclebaby’, Kenya captioned the video.

Someone said: ‘I love this. He made my morning so sweet 💕 This puts a smile on everyone's heart. Brooklyn and her dad are very cute together, "and another follower posted this:" I love her. She is so adorable. Happy baby. & # 39;

One fan wrote: "She is so beautiful that she looks like her dad!", While another published: "She looks like her dad." She is so pretty. I love her. & # 39;

One of Kenya's fans said & # 39; she is enjoying her dad and enjoys walking now happily as congratulations walking baby Brooklyn & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; I hope your mom and dad are Solving things, you deserve an intact family. & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘It is a joy to see her. I have so much joy in my heart for you @thekenyamoore when I see Brooklyn. She is a happy baby! "

One of Kenya's fans said this is ‘Too cute! Glad to see you all spend time together. This is very important for the family! 🙏 Keep loving each other! Brooklyn deserves that her parents be together. "

Someone else said, "I'm glad you showed mostly Brooklyn. She's cute. Marc is something else. You deserve better," and a follower exclaimed about the fact that Brookie started walking: "My girl is walking like anything! I can't wait to hear her talk. "

Just the other day, Kenya addressed its enemies in RHOA. She believes that these people are in full force since early 2020.


