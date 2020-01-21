Kenya Moore publishes the sweetest video with Brooklyn Daly having the best time with her father

Kenya Moore fans were glad to see that the RHOA star shared a video with the miracle baby, Brooklyn Daly, having the best time with her father. Kenya shared the images on Brookie's social media account, which her mother had created a while ago.

‘When Dad excites me 👶🏽 #baby Brooklyn #miraclebaby’, Kenya captioned the video.

Someone said: ‘I love this. He made my morning so sweet 💕 This puts a smile on everyone's heart. Brooklyn and her dad are very cute together, "and another follower posted this:" I love her. She is so adorable. Happy baby. & # 39;

One fan wrote: "She is so beautiful that she looks like her dad!", While another published: "She looks like her dad." She is so pretty. I love her. & # 39;

One of Kenya's fans said & # 39; she is enjoying her dad and enjoys walking now happily as congratulations walking baby Brooklyn & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this: & # 39; I hope your mom and dad are Solving things, you deserve an intact family. & # 39;

A follower wrote: ‘It is a joy to see her. I have so much joy in my heart for you @thekenyamoore when I see Brooklyn. She is a happy baby! "

One of Kenya's fans said this is ‘Too cute! Glad to see you all spend time together. This is very important for the family! 🙏 Keep loving each other! Brooklyn deserves that her parents be together. "

Someone else said, "I'm glad you showed mostly Brooklyn. She's cute. Marc is something else. You deserve better," and a follower exclaimed about the fact that Brookie started walking: "My girl is walking like anything! I can't wait to hear her talk. "

Ad

Just the other day, Kenya addressed its enemies in RHOA. She believes that these people are in full force since early 2020.



Post views:

0 0