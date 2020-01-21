Kenya Moore explains that wigs can be used as protective styles, not necessarily to hide your real hair

Kenya Moore explained to her fans that wigs are not just items you should use to hide your real hair. She told them that they could also be used to protect your hair.

When you want to change your look, all you have to do is simply put on a wig and you will be ready to comb your hair instead of combing all kinds of hair and using heat and color several times.

You already know that these elements can definitely ruin your hair in the long term.

‘Wigs can be used as protective styles so as not to hide your real hair due to damage! If you really want your real hair to be healthy, strong and long … visit @kenyamoorehair or visit the stores @sallybeauty. #kenyamoore #hair #hairgoals #sallybeauty #realhair #longhair #longhairgoals ", Kenya captioned its publication.

Someone said: ‘Listen to Kenya, you know how it is when hairless mofos see a sister with her hair slipping 😩 They attack you hard !!! But it's OK THIS WHOLE WORLD knows that you had a hair all your life! No need to show and try !! ¡¡¡We have & # 39; !!

Another follower posted: hate I hate how YOU have to defend yourself ALWAYS. You have been the scapegoat since your season! That is, I am a fan that you ALWAYS turn on your enemies & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else said: "I went to my nearby Sally house last week and they don't carry Moore Edges at all, and there was no shampoo or conditioner in stock and a bottle or serum. I would like to try it without paying the shipping fee. Can you find out what's going on with the products? "

A follower posted this: "Yes wig or no wigs, you are beautiful, your hair is beautiful and people hate … let them hate,quot; jealousy shows when they do that "#teamKenya,quot;.

One commenter published: ‘Your hair is beautiful in any way: natural or protective! I don't know what the problem is that you wear a wig. I mean all the girls. Chile was not so deep. "

Just the other day, Kenya addressed those who hate hair at RHOA.



