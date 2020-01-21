Kelly Ripa jokes about influencing the wine market after stopping drinking

%MINIFYHTML75eb5f34e7a36c238709c9ca2c58a1b912% %MINIFYHTML75eb5f34e7a36c238709c9ca2c58a1b913%

In discussing studies that Americans bought less wine overall in 2019, Ryan Seacrest reveals that his co-host of & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39; He stopped drinking when he joined the program.

Kelly Ripa He believes that she plays a role in decreasing wine sales. In a recent episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan", the host of the morning talk show was arguing with the co-host Ryan Seacrest about studies that Americans bought less wine in 2019 and revealed that she stopped drinking alcohol.

During the broadcast on Monday, January 20, the actor's wife Mark Consuelos He first mentioned the issue by saying, "They say Americans bought less wine last year. It is the first fall in a quarter of a century." Then he said, "Now, I think it's because I stopped drinking because I caused this fall. I don't say I drove people out. I'm saying I stopped buying wine and there is a 25 percent drop."

When Kelly didn't offer the reason she stopped drinking, Ryan quickly said she quit when she joined the program in 2017, one year after Michael Strahan. "I started the show and she stopped drinking," he replied playfully. "What does that tell you? I don't know … So good or bad?" To which, Ripa replied: "Exactly. It's amazing!"

Although she remained silent in her decision to stay sober, Kelly is known to have followed a strict diet and exercise regime to keep a fit body. In 2015, it opened on the practice of the highly alkaline diet by avoiding acidic foods such as yogurt, fish and sugar, and focused on vegetables such as beets, broccoli and kale.

"It has changed my life, it has changed the whole way I think about food," the 49-year-old said at the time. "The alkaline diet is mainly a vegan diet, but I like the cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. Therefore, I don't strictly adhere to it, but when I do a cleaning, it will be seven days, and then I return to my normal life. " She added: "It's a very manageable cleaning. It's very manageable."