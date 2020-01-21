Kell Brook needs & # 39; fire in the belly & # 39; to restore the dream of the world title, says Johnny Nelson | Boxing News

"Kell has fallen in love with boxing preparation again. But does boxing still love him?"



















Kell Brook describes his plans for 2020

Kell Brook returns against Mark DeLuca on February 8, live on Sky Sports. Will it return to the world title level? Gymnastics and Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson explains …

He needed free time to refresh his hunger. His performances seemed uninterested in his last two fights.

Kell had established his own training camps, but discovered that he could not do everything himself. David Beckham would not be David Beckham without Sir Alex Ferguson. You need a third eye that understands how you work; For Kell, that's Dominic Ingle.

No one else can get the best out of Kell. He needs someone to push him, intimidate him, force him to eat a certain meal and train at a certain time. It cannot be the bus driver, the ticket inspector and the passenger.

What I rate about Dom is how it compartmentalizes things. When Kell left the gym, he never disrespected him or wished he would lose. Now Kell has returned to the gym and is learning a hard lesson.

Kell is a true Sheffield boy. Football fans love him. He has not divorced from mixing with everyone. He is a boy who has been detrimental to him, but, when he fights, Sheffield will result.

When he started on Bramall Lane, it was brilliant for our city.

He is financially safe, so it is about the fire in his belly.

The momentum is not financial. Again he has fallen in love with boxing preparation. But does boxing still love him?

We won't know until he acts in the ring. My example is Ricky Hatton's last fight: he looked great but he paid for the lifestyle he had before. It was too small, too late.

Kell is in good hands with a good team, but what fire does he have in his gut? Let's see how much he has.

DeLuca will be uncomfortable, but our gym is full of batters and lefties. DeLuca will be durable and will ask questions about Kell's wish.

Kell needs consistency and stay busy. Is it still in the mix? We want to say yes because we remember old Kell. But we still can't say yes until after this fight.

For everyone to continue believing in the dream, Kell needs a crisp, clean and trouble-free performance. We don't want to see him fight or leave difficult places because world champion Kell would take care of DeLuca.