Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons named NBA Players of the Week | NBA News

The Clippers striker, Kawhi Leonard, has been named Western Conference Week Player with the guard of the Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons earning the honor in the East.

Leonard was named the best player in the West for the games played from January 13 to 20. It is the seventh prize for the Player of the Week of his career and the first since January 2019.















1:56



Kawhi Leonard contributed 32 points in the emphatic victory of the LA Clippers over the Orlando Magic



Leonard, who is on a five-game run of scoring more than 30 points, helped the Clippers a 3-0 week averaging 38.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds, plus 58.6 percent shooting splits from the field and 52.4 percent from the three point range.

Against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 14, Leonard became the third player in the era of the shot clock to score more than 43 points in less than 29 minutes played. On January 16 against the Orlando Magic, he became the fourth player in the history of the Clippers franchise to have more than 35 points, more than five rebounds, more than five assists and more than five steals, and joined World B Free and Bob McAdoo as the only players. in franchise history to score 30 or more points in five or more consecutive games.

In his ninth NBA season, Leonard is averaging his career highs in points (26.9) and assists (5.1). The Clippers currently occupy second place in the Western Conference with a record of 30-13 and have won seven of their last nine games.

The Sixers' guard, Simmons, produced a series of stellar performances to win the honors of the Player of the Week at the Eastern Conference for the third time in his career.

Image:

Ben Simmons scores with a dump en route to a triple double against Brooklyn



During the week, the 76ers played in four games, winning three. Simmons recorded a total of 85 points in four games, averaging 21.3 points in the week. The 2019 NBA All-Star scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, the best of his career. Simmons also averaged 9.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, the only player in the Eastern Conference who recorded such averages last week and one of three in the NBA.

Simmons recorded a double-double in three of the four games, and all three came in the form of 20-10 games (two double points bouncing points and a double double points assist). The NBA robbery leader recorded at least one hit in each of the four games, sending his season total to 88.

Overall, the third-year NBA player has increased his double-digit scoring streak to 18 consecutive games, the fourth longest streak of his career.

















0:12



Ben Simmons dominates seven-foot Lauri Markkanen for this massive dump in the Philadelphia 76ers victory over the Chicago Bulls



On January 17, against Brooklyn at home, Simmons played in his 200th game of his career. Through those 200 competitions, Simmons scored 3,228 points, collected 1,660 rebounds and distributed 1,608 assists. Simmons joined the Magic Johnson Hall of Fame and Oscar Robertson as the only three players in NBA history to reach at least 3,000 points, 1,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists in 200 career games.

Simmons currently leads the league in steals (88), steals per game (2.1) and loose balls recovered (77) and is averaging 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.4 assists (fifth in the NBA) per game.

Simmons is the only player in the Eastern Conference this season with an average of at least 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists per game. The only other players in the league that do so are LeBron James of the Lakers and Luka Doncic of Dallas.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.