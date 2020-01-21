Kat McNamara presents the Perfect World of Arrow Spinoff Episode

After months of hearing about ArrowThe planned spin-off will take place in 2040, it was not until the end of Crisis in infinite lands He ended up suddenly making complete sense to us.
In fact, the whole story that took place in 2040 in the last two seasons suddenly made perfect sense. While we had all been wondering how the hell the city was not yet so saved in the future and if things really were so bleak, we had no idea about that by the time Arrow I would be saying goodbye, the whole world would restart, and 2040 Star City could be saved after all.
That means that when we return to that previously dark and depressing future in tonight's episode, it is now a bright, bright place where Mia Smoak Queen grew up with everything she could wish for, apart from her father.
"In this new reality of restart, in 2040, everything has been perfect,quot; Kat McNamara He told us. "There have been no crimes or difficulties in Mia's entire life, and she grew up in a world in which she has not really known much sadness, trauma or darkness in any way other than the fact that her father has not been part of his life. "
She grew up with her mother Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards, who will return by the end of next week) and his brother William (Ben lewis), "in a world where being the daughter of the Green Arrow brings opportunities and also a lot of responsibility." She has lived a "completely different life,quot; of the Mia we have known in the last two seasons.
"She is still the same intelligent, cunning and capable young woman with all the opportunities at hand, but not necessarily a passion. She has not yet discovered who she wants to be and what she wants to do with her life and that keeps her in a kind of discontent ".
McNamara basically had to learn to interpret a completely new version of the character he has been playing for two seasons, which he said was really interesting and that required a lot of collaboration and a lot of "backwards work."
"I had to go, all right, she's the same girl, but in this new set of circumstances, and what does that mean for her as a character, what does that mean for the way she behaves and the way she interacts with other people? , and the way she lives her life, "she said. "It has been a trip of discovery really interesting in that regard."
Mia will recover her memory of her previous life in the episode, which brings her a whole mess of problems and a new set of instincts and memories to deal with.
"They really are two separate people living in the same body," says McNamara. "She has both sets of memories, both realities to which she is emotionally attached since she lived through the two. And what that does is hit her in the face with all this trauma and have this relationship with her father, and also with the joy of being a hero and feeling that rush, the passion and the fire he never felt, but also the loss, tragedy and sacrifice it entails. "
After watching the episode derived from tonight (which really fits the show as a whole, for those who were worried), all that remains is the end of the series.
"It's so beautiful and so well done," McNamara said about the end of the program. "It really honors all that (Stephen Amell) built, and everything the show has built, and Arrowverse as a whole. It was amazing to see how many people lent a hand and left the carpentry to make the final special, and I think the public will really love it, because we can really tie up the loose ends that we can, and look at the future of so many characters, and also go back to those moments of nostalgia and those character relationships and really take a look at what Oliver has done and what the program has meant for people, and what the trip has been, and the effect that Oliver Queen, the character , has had in the world in general. "
You can see the first photos of the ending below, including the expected return of Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak Queen.
Arrow airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. in The CW, just for another week.