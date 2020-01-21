Kat McNamara presents the Perfect World of Arrow Spinoff Episode

After months of hearing about ArrowThe planned spin-off will take place in 2040, it was not until the end of Crisis in infinite lands He ended up suddenly making complete sense to us.

In fact, the whole story that took place in 2040 in the last two seasons suddenly made perfect sense. While we had all been wondering how the hell the city was not yet so saved in the future and if things really were so bleak, we had no idea about that by the time Arrow I would be saying goodbye, the whole world would restart, and 2040 Star City could be saved after all.

That means that when we return to that previously dark and depressing future in tonight's episode, it is now a bright, bright place where Mia Smoak Queen grew up with everything she could wish for, apart from her father.