Kandi Burruss offers his gratitude to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for everything he did to change the world

Kandi Burruss had an emotional message that he shared on his social media account. She is addressing the importance of the change purchased by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. See her message below:

‘I am grateful for #DrMartinLutherKingJr and everything he did to make a change in this world. Can you imagine how different things would be if I had not lived? Thanks Dr. King! ❤️ ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "I can't believe that some states like Wisconsin still don't honor this as a holiday," and another follower posted this: "Thank you, Dr. King, now everyone is ready to VOTE! Be ready in 2020."

Someone else said: ‘Yes, Dr. King was a very notable leader. I'm 62 years old, and it's like yesterday for me the night he was killed, he was 10 years old. "

Another of Kandi's followers wrote: "Amen, that's why it's so important that we have to stay together, to keep the dream alive." We have to stop crawling like crabs because we don't want to see us grow in the United States, raise our sisters and brother and let them grow together. "

A fan had the following words to say: ‘yes, thank you, Lord Father God the Holy Spirit for dr. King and his movement had it not been for dr. King I will not be where I am until today. Thank you for all the pain and suffering you did not do for us for your people, not just blacks for everyone, all the different race colors. May the Lord continue to bless you. in the heavens as we go forward as we look at the hills where our help comes in the name of Jesus amen.

