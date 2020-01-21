Kandi Burruss explains why the "demanding,quot; daughter Blaze Tucker did not receive any Christmas gifts in a new video

The star of The true housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss, tries to keep his fans up to date with everything important that is happening in his life.

The 43-year-old diva shared a new video clip on her YouTube profile to give an idea of ​​how she was dealing with a newborn baby at home.

In the video, which also features Kandi's daughter, Blaze Tucker, Kandi opened up and talked about the girl she shares with her husband, Todd Tucker.

According to the reality television actress and the Xscape singer, it was harder to take care of Blaze compared to his other two children, Riley and Ace, because apparently, the newborn was more demanding than any other baby he had in his life .

Kandi also stated that the baby was ready for another bottle so often that he compared it to being in a black hole because, he reportedly swallowed everything and still wanted more, and it was as if it never filled.

The proud mother continued her update claiming that, although Blaze was happy to receive her food during the day, from time to time, she still wakes up in the middle of the night because she wants her diaper changed or eaten. The famous mother said she couldn't wait until her baby was old enough to meet a schedule.

Kandi said this: “She is very demanding. I feel that it is more (demanding) than any other baby I have had in my life. Honestly, she is ready for another bottle every hour. It's like I'm in a black hole. She just swallows everything and still wants more. She never gets full.

Todd's wife added: "Blaze is not on a schedule. He still wakes up in the middle of the night, wanting to change his diaper and wanting to eat. I can't wait until he reaches a schedule. What I can say is that we is giving a few more hours than I was at the beginning. "

Kandi welcomed her youngest daughter in November, and although the girl was present with the family at the Christmas celebrations in December, she did not receive any gifts from Kandi and Todd.

Ad

According to Kandi, it was impossible to have a one-month-old baby, something they don't have yet.



Post views:

0 0