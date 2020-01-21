K. Michelle closes the rumors and joins & # 39; LHHMIA & # 39 ;: & # 39; I just don't do well with fools !! & # 39;

K. Michelle will not appear in Love & Hip Hop: Miami in the short term, and the singer says she is not doing well with crackheads, an apparent blow in the current lineup.

Speaking to Atlanta Black Star, K. Michele said the following about joining the VH1 show:

"I just don't do well with crack addicts. I don't do well with drug addicts. I can't … they don't take responsibility. I'm in a new place in life … If I know you in some things, then I I went and left you there with things. "

Although he did not mention any name, K. Michelle fought sensationally with the current cast member, Joseline Hernandez, after fighting with Mona Scott-Young, to whom K. Michelle is very close. During Joseline's time at Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, there were rumors that Joseline was addicted to cocaine, something he has always vehemently denied.