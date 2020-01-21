K. Michelle closes the rumors and joins & # 39; LHHMIA & # 39 ;: & # 39; I just don't do well with fools !! & # 39;

K. Michelle will not appear in Love & Hip Hop: Miami in the short term, and the singer says she is not doing well with crackheads, an apparent blow in the current lineup.

Speaking to Atlanta Black Star, K. Michele said the following about joining the VH1 show:

"I just don't do well with crack addicts. I don't do well with drug addicts. I can't … they don't take responsibility. I'm in a new place in life … If I know you in some things, then I I went and left you there with things. "

