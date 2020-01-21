Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, exploring their sexuality amid marital problems

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Opening on one of his goals in 2020, the NHL star reveals in his podcast that he does not feel that he is & # 39; 100 percent fully expressed & # 39; in his true sexuality and wants to work on that.

Brooks Laich He wants to learn more about his sexuality. Amid reports that there are problems in paradise between him and his wife Julianne Hough, the athlete in favor of ice hockey opened in a new interview that does not feel "100 percent fully expressed in their true sexuality."

On the Monday January 20 episode of his podcast "How men think" with Gavin DeGraw, the 36-year-old man began by saying: "One of my goals this year is to explore, learn about sexuality." He continued to share his point of view: "People think that sexuality is just the sexual act, just having sex and there is much more."

The NHL star asked: "Here is a question. This is an honest question for everyone in this room, and every person who listens: are you 100% fully expressed in your true sexuality? With your partner? With everything? "You can't imagine having a better sex life? Are you really there? Neither do I. So that's one of my goals this year to really immerse myself. So, essentially, we're all in a state of suffering."

"We are not 10s of 10s. It does not mean that you are the best actor," he said later. "It simply means, & # 39; are you fully expressed? & # 39; Do you know who you are sexually? And really, in my essence, I don't know. But I'm very excited about that trip to really learn about sexuality and also improve in the performance of it, but also only the understanding of who I am, who my wife is, that kind of dance. "

During the chat, Laich also shared with the listeners his new approach to life. "Pleasure first is a new concept that I am trying to explore in my life because it has not been. It has been almost the last in the course of my life," he said after asking what the quality of his life would be if he woke up. prioritizing pleasure as the most important thing in your day.

Rumors of marriage problems between Laich and Hough have been going around for quite some time. More than two years after their wedding, the first "Dancing with the stars"The professional dancer had been seen several times without her wedding ring. She was seen without a ring while co-host of NBC New Year's Eve, in an Instagram video on December 24 and when she left a gym in West Hollywood on January 8.