Jude Bellingham: Manchester United offers 30 million pounds for the 16-year-old from Birmingham City | Soccer news

Jude Bellingham of Birmingham City is a player in demand

Manchester United is willing to pay more than £ 30 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, of Birmingham, Sky Sports News confirmed.

A report in the Sun He said Tuesday that United bosses submitted an offer of more than 30 million pounds for Bellingham, with Sky sports news informing on Monday that the Premier League club was willing to pay £ 25 million to sign it.

Bellingham continues with the salary of a scholar of £ 145 per week, although he will have to sign a lucrative first professional contract when he turns 17 on June 29.

The box-to-box midfielder has also attracted the interest of Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, as he got excellent reviews in his 25 appearances for the Blues this season.

Birmingham is under pressure to raise funds after having docked nine points last season for breaking the rules of profit and sustainability.

Bellingham became the youngest Blues player at 16 and 38 days in August when he participated in his first round match of the Carabao Cup in Portsmouth.

