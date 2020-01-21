Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Test: Will his approach evolve? The | Soccer news





Jose Mourinho faces a great test of his managerial skills in Tottenham

It was during an interview with Sky sports In the summer when José Mourinho made clear his plans to make changes in his next job. He talked about how he would be refreshing his staff from the back room in search of what he called greater knowledge and motivation. Then he cited the world famous evolutionary biologist to expose his point.

"Recently, a friend of mine told me to think about Charles Darwin," said Mourinho Sky Sports "He wrote: & # 39; It is not the strongest species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that best adapts to change & # 39; it is important to understand the change and adapt to it, for what I would say I'm really thinking about that. "

It turns out that's not a Darwin date. It seems that the line is paraphrased by a Louisiana administration professor in the 1960s, but perhaps that is even more appropriate. Mourinho has become a management professor in the chosen field. He has climbed the heights of the game, but now the consensus is that he needs to change.

Not many do.

Carlo Ancelotti, early in his career and still dedicated to the vision of the game of Arrigo Sacchi from his days as a player at AC Milan, realized that his dogmatic approach required more flexibility. Famous, he rejected Roberto Baggio in Parma in the belief that the player was not fit for the 4-4-2 formation he was committed to, and he repented.

A less prominent example, but a little closer to home, comes from Ian Holloway. After losing his job at Leicester, Holloway decided that if he was going to fail, then he wanted it to be fun. He proceeded to take Blackpool to the Premier League playing an unusually attacking football brand that entertained supporters and neutrals alike.

Ancelotti and Holloway don't have much in common, but one thing they share is that they both adapted their approach in search of the success that had eluded them so far. Making a change, and persisting with that change, is a completely different proposal when the person who hopes to do so is one of the game's most famous coaches.

However, that is what Mourinho set out to do in the Spurs.

He is fighting his own reputation in some aspects. His reign began with a 3-2 victory as a visitor at West Ham, a 4-2 victory at home over Olympiakos and a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth. But this was not hailed as a paradigm shift. Instead, it was seen as a fun treat. Old Mourinho would return soon and critics have taken over the results since then.

When Tottenham faced Liverpool earlier this month, the 1-0 result in favor of Jurgen Klopp's team was far from an emphatic victory for the fugitive leaders of the Premier League. The Spurs, without some key players, had their chances. Some still saw it as evidence that Mourinho is yesterday's man, unable to play the football brand that now wins titles.

2:45 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Watford draw with Tottenham FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Watford draw with Tottenham

When Tottenham played a 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday, the focus was not solely on the fact that this was the club's first clean sheet away from home in more than a year. Instead, there was a reminder that this result ended a streak of 93 games without a goalless draw. It was a third consecutive game in which the Spurs could not score. The same old Mourinho.

But this has not been the same old Mourinho. Not really. He has fulfilled his intentions to refresh the backroom staff. Joao Sacramento is next to him, a young assistant who claims to have a "phenomenal work ethic,quot; and an "incredible knowledge,quot; of the game.

Nor could it be said that Mourinho arrived without a clear plan on how to change. It was evident in his first game that he was not going to tackle the challenge relying on reputation. Instead, it was with an interesting new tactical approach in West Ham.

Mourinho has adapted the team to get the best of Serge Aurier

Ben Davies was asked to get inside the left side to form a back three when he was in possession, while Serge Aurier encouraged to run forward from the right side. This was an innovative use of Aurier's strengths and an attempt to minimize the potential damage caused by his defensive weaknesses. Davies is also ideal for this hybrid paper.

This cannot be seen as an outdated approach. In fact, one could say that Mourinho is at the forefront of tactical fashion at least in this regard, which allows the Spurs to align with the top five as all the best clubs seek to do. It is interesting, for example, that one of Mikel Arteta's first moves in Arsenal was to try something similar with his full backs there.

Mourinho had a plan. It has just been undermined.

Davies' injury in that first game stole a key component of this proposed new defensive structure. More recently, Harry Kane's injury has denied him the services of the Tottenham striker and the axis around which the attack was built. The loss of Moussa Sissoko means that Mourinho doesn't even have a robust midfield to work with.

Harry Kane's injury has presented a problem for Mourinho

The result is that he stays with a team he will not recognize. At Watford on Saturday, it was the yellow team that had the characteristics of a Mourinho team: strong in defense, combative in the midfield with rhythm on the wings and a powerful forward striker.

All of which has accelerated the need for Mourinho to adapt.

"It is not easy to come here and play with a team that is not physical and play with a team that is only technical," he said later. "I think we have to adapt to what we have and we did very well. It's not always the players, sometimes it's the way the team is used to competing. With Kane and Sissoko you would find two physical players immediately." "

0:53 Mourinho says the club needs to sign a striker in the January window Mourinho says the club needs to sign a striker in the January window

Outside its comfort zone, Mourinho is trying to find alternative solutions. Giovani Lo Celso has been used in a deeper role. Japhet Tanganga has been a surprise introduction, being used as a defensive problem solver due to its pace in defense. The mere inclusion of the young man is an indication that this is not the job that Mourinho thought it would be.

Just when the young Mourinho team of Manchester United seemed ideal to be exposed to the influence of Mauricio Pochettino, before the arrival of the Portuguese it was suspected that this Tottenham squad was ready for their attention. Daniel Levy was seduced by that idea. This looked like an experienced group for which a trophy had been delayed a lot.

Under Pochettino, the prevailing opinion was that the Spurs had aged together. If they were the youngest team in the Premier League, they were now among the oldest. But Mourinho, although he realizes that reconstruction work was inevitable, is unlikely to have seen it as an obstacle to success. How could you give your history with experienced players?

This is a man who once put 10 players on the field of age 29 or older in a Champions League final, and won it. This Tottenham team may look teenage compared to that side of Inter. A coach who has had his frustrations with young players could have imagined a song by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

The latter soon signed a new agreement.

Tottenham vs Man City Live

This defense should enjoy operating a little deeper. Kane does not press as before, but that is no problem for Mourinho. He wants me to focus on the objectives. Dele Alli's skill set means he does his best job off the ball instead of doing it. That's fine with José. In Eric Dier, Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele, there is physicality in the midfield. Not a bad team for this manager.

United's youth needed encouragement. Tottenham needed clarity.

The problems so far in providing that clarity seem to be both circumstances and skill. Even without the injuries, Mourinho was expected to change things on the fly in the middle of a list of games that has served 17 games in the first 64 days. It is not ideal for a coach who had not accepted a mid-season job since traveling to Porto about 18 years ago.

Everything that has happened in these first nine weeks at work only serves to highlight the fact that this is a unique challenge. Will he inspire his helpless spirit or prove too much for him? He has shown a willingness to adapt, but can he really adapt as much as necessary?

"You can't lose your identity, you are who you are and I am honestly very happy with who I am," said Mourinho Sky sports back in that summer reflection period. "But with the mistakes you make, you learn a lot. The point is that you don't make the same mistakes."

That is no longer an option. Whether by design or demand, you will have to do it differently now. It is proof of its management.

A proof of his Darwinian instinct for survival.