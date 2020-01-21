Joey Kramer launches lawsuit against Aerosmith for Grammy ban

WENN / Patricia Schlein

By insisting that his legal action "is not about money," the drummer who has been a member for 50 years says that all he is trying to do is play again with his bandmates.

Up News Info –

Aerosmith star Joey kramer He has confirmed reports that he is suing his bandmates for removing him from the group after a disability.

The drummer states that he was forced to audition for his role in the band after a shoulder injury forced him to retire from a series of shows in 2019, and he retired from the lineup for important concerts such as the Grammy Awards and the MusiCares person of the gala of the year this weekend (January 24-26).

Kramer, who has been a member of Aerosmith for 50 years, now insists he is not suing Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and company to earn quick money: he just wants to regain his place in the group and replace his own drummer, John Douglas.

"Since I was 14, I had a drumstick game in my hand and a passion for creating music," he says in a statement. "Forbidding me to play with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to support is more than devastating."

"It is not about money. They are depriving me of the opportunity to be recognized together with my colleagues for our collective contributions for life to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares Person of the Year Award nor Grammys honors & # 39; Lifetime Achievement may ever be repeated. "

"The fact that they ask me to audition for my own work, show that I can play at & # 39; an appropriate level & # 39; and play better than my temporary fill with a mobile target of invented standards is both insulting and annoying. It is likely that other members of the band and their lawyers try to belittle my way of playing and say I can't play drums right now. Nothing could be further from the truth. "

And he adds: "In the 50-year history of Aerosmith, no other member of the band has been subjected to this scrutiny and much less has been asked to audition for their own work! I hope our fans can understand that everything I'm trying to do! is to play again with the band they love, and that's Aerosmith with the five original members. "