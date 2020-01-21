Joe Budden responds to Eminem's latest comments: "You should stop telling me !!"

Eminem came for everyone on his recent album Music To Be Murdered By, including Joe Budden, but Budden doesn't seem too upset about the jab.

Em points to Budden in "Lock It Up," which features Anderson .Paak, while rapping:

"Tryna saves on Kroger / So why would I give a shit for Trader Joe for stabbing in the back?"

But as usual, Budden punched him on the chin and gave his sincere response between laughs.

"Em's phrase in that song, when I was breaking Lord Jamar's butt in old group releases, that led to & # 39; your group is off the chain, but you're the weakest link & # 39;. song with [members of] Slaughterhouse, I could see how it looked like it was about Joe. Joe says it wasn't like that. That's about Lord Jamar, obviously, if you hear the eight bars that come before. You take your panties out of the pile, "he said in a recent episode of the Joe Budden podcast.

"Trader Joe. That's painful. That's not right! That's offensive, man. Trader Joe? I'm Joe. Are you telling me Joe is a traitor?" Budden laughs.

He continued: "In the same way that I feel that [Eminem] should stop bothering Lord Jamar, he should stop deterring me. Hey, whatever we had, that exchange when you did all the [interview segments with Sway Calloway], and every time I said what I said on the pod & # 39 ;, it was a moment in time. We had our exchange. It's over. In 2020, I can't harbor negativity not only towards one of the best rappers, but towards someone with whom I am not angry. That is what I have to stop doing. I am not angry with the people I come and kill. There is no hostility after that. " "That's why & # 39; Trader Joe & # 39; is a bit hurtful. Last week I was going to come here and play that record [Kxng Crooked] [& # 39; I Luv Y & # 39; all & # 39;] where he said my name on a record. "