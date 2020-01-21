Joe Budden: "I'm not going to take anything with the slaughterhouse until we're out of the shade!"

Joe Budden sat down for an interview recently where he was asked about the status of the rap group, Slaughterhouse, but Budden says he won't make more music with the group until they are out of Shady Records and own their music.

"I'm not a worker anymore. I'm not going to work for something that didn't exist before I got here. And that's how I feel about word forgers. We can put this together, they can't monetize until we do, and that's how "So, no, I'm not going to get anything with Slaughterhouse unless Slaughterhouse is far from Shady, and we have our own shit," he said on the My Expert Opinion program.

But the popular podcaster also wants to make it clear that the problem has nothing to do with Eminem and that things are in a straight line between them, despite being the only member of the group that did not appear on his album.

"That has nothing to do with me. Don't ask me about Em. It has nothing to do with what I just said. He is not a factor in what I am saying. What I say is related only to my brothers. Now, how he gets wherever he goes doesn't depend on me. They are lawyers and things to make that happen, but that's my thing. "