Joe Budden: "I'm not going to take anything with the slaughterhouse until we're out of the shade!"

Joe Budden sat down for an interview recently where he was asked about the status of the rap group, Slaughterhouse, but Budden says he won't make more music with the group until they are out of Shady Records and own their music.

"I'm not a worker anymore. I'm not going to work for something that didn't exist before I got here. And that's how I feel about word forgers. We can put this together, they can't monetize until we do, and that's how "So, no, I'm not going to get anything with Slaughterhouse unless Slaughterhouse is far from Shady, and we have our own shit," he said on the My Expert Opinion program.

