Joaquin Phoenix skips the SAG After-Party awards to attend the vigil for pigs

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Instead of extending his celebration for his SAG award at a Netflix party, the star of & # 39; Joker & # 39; He goes to a slaughterhouse in Vernon, California, to protest against animal cruelty.

Up News Info –

Not even a better Kudo actor could attract Joaquin Phoenix away from his work as an advocate for animal rights. The "jester"The star took home his first outstanding performance of a male actor in a trophy protagonist in a movie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19, but decided to join a pig vigil instead of celebrating with other artists .

The 45-year-old actor briefly attended the official People Magazine party before skipping another Netflix launch at Sunset Tower. He, on the other hand, went to the Farmer John Cloughtery Packing Co. slaughterhouse in Vernon, California, where he joined other activists to provide water and support to the pigs that were heading for the butcher shop.

Still shaking the Stella McCartney tuxedo she used for the awards ceremony, the veteran vegan actor expressed her protest against animal cruelty in an interview with Jane Unchained founder Jane Velez-Mitchell. "Most people don't really know about torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry. I've seen it as it is, so I have to be here," he said.

"We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it as it really is," continued the two-time winner of the Golden Globes. "We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the lids of meat containers, in restaurants and it's a lie. I think people need to know the truth and we have an obligation to do it. Those of us who have seen it as it really is, have an obligation to expose it, so I have to be here. "

This was not the first time Rooney maraThe fiance attended vigils organized by Los Angeles Animal Save. Founder Amy Jean Davis said: "Joaquin's regular assistance to our vigils in Los Angeles has inspired activists both locally and globally. We are very grateful for his voice. Around the world, activists testify to animals destined for sacrifice and waking the world to its difficult situation. "

Phoenix has often used its platform to defend animal rights. By accepting the Best Actor Award at the Golden Globes 2020, the younger brother of Phoenix river He thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for serving a vegan meal. He noted that "recognition and recognition of the link between animal agriculture and climate change" really "sends a powerful message."