Jim Edmonds blows Meghan King back after being accused of dating & # 39; Threesome Girl & # 39;

The student of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; She states that she and her separated husband used to have a threesome with a family friend at the beginning of their marriage, and adds that the Major League Baseball player is seeing the woman.

Things get uglier among former Jim Edmonds Y Meghan King Edmonds. First "The true housewives of Orange County"The stars have been involved in a serious battle to spill tea and only go further south with Meghan's recent revelation in the podcast" Intimate Knowledge. "

Meghan said that she and her separated husband used to have a threesome with a family friend at the beginning of their marriage, adding that the Major League Baseball player is currently seeing the woman. "I learned yesterday that my ex is supposedly having an affair, seeing someone," he said Monday, January 20.

"I knew Jim had this bad boy past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun. I wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, so we decided to have a threesome, an agreed decision of an adult , with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her, "she explained. She added: "This was a unique thing. I came to some of my own conclusions. I think they probably had sex more than once."

As to why I was convinced that Jim is now dating the friend of the trio, she said: "I discovered that when he goes to Cabo for a birthday party, while I'm doing things with our son, as far as I know, he takes this girl with him. This trio girl. "

Crying, he continued: "I never told anyone that I had a trio because I felt like something I wasn't proud of … This is not something I'm proud of, I don't want to talk but I have to do it and now it's not a secret and it feels good. But that's also why it hurts. I can see all those awkward moments I asked about … now it all sums up. "

It is not long before Jim slap Meghan back. Talking to E! News said: "I'm tired of the lies for publicity. I filed for divorce more than 90 days ago. Meghan has done it too. The marriage is over and over."

When addressing the birthday party, Jim explained: "I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and I decided to bring an appointment. There is no adventure here. It has been an advantage to the end of week". The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. They haven't talked in more than three years. "

"As far as the triplets are concerned, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I knew she continued with some of these women without me being present," he added. "Wouldn't that be considered cheating? How can you have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when you don't have any?"

Jim then criticized Meghan for bringing his son Hart, who has irreversible brain damage called periventricular leukomalacia, to the subject of his sex life. "It makes me sick that she is using our son as a crutch for everyone to see. He is responding well and thriving more every day," he said.

Jim and Meghan ended their marriage after 5 years of being together. He filed for divorce from the television star on October 25, 2019.