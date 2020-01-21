Jim Edmonds accuses Ex Meghan King Edmonds of cheating with other women after she reveals they were once in a threesome

Meghan King Edmonds admitted that she and her ex had a threesome with a friend of his shortly after getting married. However, this not all!

Jim Edmonds now claims that during his marriage, Meghan cheated on him with many other women!

The Real Housewives of Orange County celebrity was on the Intimate Knowledge podcast, when she revealed that shortly after their marriage, she and Jim had a joint relationship with one of their friends.

But according to her, the man is now seeing that friend! While his name was censored throughout the episode, it was very obvious who he was talking about, of course.

"I learned yesterday that my ex is supposedly having an affair, seeing someone," Meghan said. ‘I knew Jim had this kind of bad boy, and we were just married and we were just trying to have fun. I wanted a threesome. And I thought about it and thought, OK, maybe, of course, so we decided to have one with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her. "

Meghan continued to emphasize that the connection was only one & # 39; thing at once & # 39; And yet, every time they ran into the other woman on the street, he simply acted & # 39; out of place & # 39 ;, so he formed his own theory: & # 39; I think he probably had sex more than once.

As fans know, Jim was the one who filed for divorce in October.

Before their relationship came to an end, they were married for no less than five years and are also parents of three children!

As mentioned earlier, Meghan is convinced that Jim is currently dating that unidentified friend with whom they connected at the beginning of their marriage.

While Meghan emphasized that she was ashamed of being in a threesome, she also insisted that she revealed it because she felt even more embarrassing of her to spend her time and money with the "trio girl,quot; instead of sending money to her children.

As a result, Jim only had to applaud after the podcast, accusing Meghan of cheating on him with several women!

During an interview with E! News, said in part: ‘I am tired of lies for advertising. The woman I am with in Cabo is not her friend. They have not spoken in more than 3 years. As far as the trios are concerned, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan. Recently, I learned that she continued with some of these women without me being there. Wouldn't it be considered a trap?



