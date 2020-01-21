Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn play the role of this Bravo couple

If you think you are a True housewives fan, just wait until you are Jerry O & # 39; Connell.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen and revealed if he and his wife Rebecca Romijn once played a role as a brave couple in the bedroom.

"I don't want to name any name. I don't want to put anyone in the explosion," Jerry said after a caller asked him. "But let's say I like playing a husband who may have been deported and returns, maybe just for a quick … visit. Do you know what I'm talking about, Tre? We only had a couple of minutes before ICE is in here. Come on, let's do this. That's what I like to do. "

Of course the Stay with me star was referring to Teresa Giudice Y Joe Giudice. As fans know, Joe is waiting for the final decision in his deportation case in Italy. However, E! News confirmed last month that The true housewives of New Jersey Celebrities have resigned after 20 years of marriage.