Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson Majorly Shade Kat Von D, Jaclyn Hill and more

Shane dawson Do what you do best again: spill tea.
In the first video of his new ShaneGlossin channel, the vlogger shares the deleted scenes of him and Jeffree Star"Beautiful World,quot; series. These clips reveal all the drama he now knows since he became a member of the beauty community.
Like its video style, the star comes and goes between the present and the past to briefly share its perspective on the various controversies that took place in 2019, with most of the deleted scenes that focus on an attempted invasion of the house that he and his fiance Ryland experienced.
The 36-minute video opens on Shane and Ryland watching their security cameras while a complete stranger walks outside his house. Then, while Ryland talks to the 911 operator, the stranger starts knocking on his door repeatedly. As the video passes the attempt to invade the house and into the future, Shane says that he and her boyfriend fear for their safety, as they believe that many people are trying to "steal,quot; their unpublished palette to "fake them." "It's one of those things that I think we should move in again." The vlogger explains.
While he and Ryland escaped unharmed from the event, they say it was the "scariest,quot; thing that ever happened to them. They also reveal that the man was arrested and that Jeffree's security team increased the amount of security around his home, so fans can be sure that there is no immediate damage.
After this, Shane delves into the darkest world of the beauty industry and the things that influential people don't want their viewers to see. As Jeffree explains, what these vloggers, whom they leave without a name, present themselves, is not always real. "It's a crazy experience like, you see this girl doing a tutorial and now she's drunk, screaming and crying for her ex, on the floor. And you're like on a brand trip," he shares. "You are there (on the brand's journey) to post on an eye shadow palette."
Star adds: "The real tea is that everyone lies just to get attention and feel good about each other."
And fans of the beauty community will be glad to know that Shane slightly addresses the dispute between Tati Westbrook Y James charles, but only to say that he wants them to "shut their mouths." Also says that Gabriel Zamora Y Nikita Dragun I can't complain about being dragged into controversy when they "got into this."
As for the controversy surrounding Jaclyn HillThe YouTuber reveals that Jeffree Star would have checked his lipsticks, but he had to wait until she "discovered what was happening with them," particularly lipsticks that seemed to have hair and mold.
Shane jokes: "What happened because it's like my public relations box? They are all hairy, to the point that it seems I rubbed my dog." And me …
Both point out that Jaclyn has already addressed the problem, but they are not fully buying her claim that the fibers of the gloves accidentally fell on the lipsticks. "I've never seen labs where (they wear) white furry gloves," says Jeffree, using finger quotes around "furry gloves."
At this point, Jeffree is now a former boyfriend Nathan Schwandt exclaims: "Who would do that?"
"It makes no sense," adds Jeffree. "Why do you always have a problem with each release? I feel horrible for her."
Speaking of public relations boxes, Shane reveals that he is now on numerous public relations lists, including that of Kat Von D, with whom Jeffree has fought famously. "They put me on a list for Kat Von D's company and I had to tell them to get me out of there," jokes Shane, demonstrating his loyalty to the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
Also unpack one of the gifts they gave him Rihannaand his team at Fenty Beauty. After reviewing all the products, he and his friends discover that he has just sent $ 1,237 in product.
All this is to say that there will be no shortage of fascinating content from Shane and her new beauty channel.