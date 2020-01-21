Jeffree Star, Shane Dawson Majorly Shade Kat Von D, Jaclyn Hill and more

Shane dawson Do what you do best again: spill tea.

In the first video of his new ShaneGlossin channel, the vlogger shares the deleted scenes of him and Jeffree Star"Beautiful World,quot; series. These clips reveal all the drama he now knows since he became a member of the beauty community.

Like its video style, the star comes and goes between the present and the past to briefly share its perspective on the various controversies that took place in 2019, with most of the deleted scenes that focus on an attempted invasion of the house that he and his fiance Ryland experienced.

The 36-minute video opens on Shane and Ryland watching their security cameras while a complete stranger walks outside his house. Then, while Ryland talks to the 911 operator, the stranger starts knocking on his door repeatedly. As the video passes the attempt to invade the house and into the future, Shane says that he and her boyfriend fear for their safety, as they believe that many people are trying to "steal,quot; their unpublished palette to "fake them." "It's one of those things that I think we should move in again." The vlogger explains.