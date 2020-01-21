Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson cast massive shadow on Kat Von D and several other beauty gurus

Instagram

In the video, the couple also addresses the headline drama between beauty vloggers Tati Westbrook and her former best friend James Charles last year.

Up News Info –

Jeffree Star Y Shane dawson They are not holding back on a newly released YouTube video. The video, which marks the first video for Shane's new ShaneGlossin channel, features the deleted scenes from his and Jeffree Star's "Beautiful World" series, which reveals the drama in the beauty community.

The first part of the clip, which was uploaded on Tuesday, January 21, focused on an attempt to invade the house that Shane and his fiancé Ryland experienced. By calling 911, the couple feared that their unpublished palette could be stolen as they believed that many people tried to do so to "fake them."

Fortunately, they passed the event safely and, according to reports, the man was arrested. After the test, Jeffree decided to increase his safety equipment to ensure everyone is safe and nothing happens a second time.

Later, the two vloggers talked about "the end of the world of beauty." Jeffree said without leaving names: "It's a crazy experience like, you see this girl doing a tutorial and now she's drunk, screams and cries for her ex, on the floor. And you're like on a brand trip."

He continued: "You are there [on the brand's journey] to post on an eye shadow palette. The real tea is that everyone lies just to get attention and feel good about each other."

In the video, Shane also addressed beef holders between Tati Westbrook Y James charles last year. It was such a great drama and apparently Shane wanted them to "shut up." He added that Gabriel Zamora and Nikita Dragun had no right to complain about being dragged into the controversy when they "got into this."

As for Jaclyn Hill, who landed in hot water after her lipstick apparently had hair and mold, Jeffree said he would have checked his lipsticks, but that he had to wait until she "discovered what was happening." Shane intervened: "What happened because it's like my public relations box: everyone is hairy, to the point where it seems like I rubbed my dog."

<br />

The pair also shaded Kat Von D, with whom Jeffree fights famous. "They put me on a list for Kat Von D's company and I had to tell them to take me away from there," Shane shared, making sure everyone knows that he remains loyal to the CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics.