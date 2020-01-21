J. Prince launches support behind Yo Gotti, Roc Nations lawsuit against Mississippi

The heavyweight of the industry, J. Prince, has added his support to the current lawsuit of Yo Gotti and Roc Nation against the state of Mississippi, accusing them of undermining the fundamental human rights of prisoners.

"I had the opportunity to talk to Jay Z, Yo Gotti and Mysonne last week. And I assured them that they were not alone in the fight against Parchman prison in Mississippi," wrote J. Prince via Instagram.

"I request that everyone be someone and support this movement against the humanitarian crisis that is taking place in the Parchman prison in Mississippi. Let's find out who the private investors in this prison are and don't be surprised if they are the grandchildren of the Klu Klux Klan. Mob Ties, let's stand up and represent everyone. I'm going to Mississippi soon. It will continue … "

Gotti and Roc Nation officially filed the lawsuit a week ago:

The federal lawsuit alleges that inmates remain in unconstitutional and inhuman conditions.

"The life of the plaintiffs is in danger," the lawsuit begins. "People detained in Mississippi prisons are dying because Mississippi has not funded their prisons, resulting in prisons where violence reigns because prisons lack personnel." In the past two weeks alone, five men imprisoned in Mississippi have died as a result of prison violence. These deaths are the direct result of Mississippi's utter contempt for the people he has imprisoned and his constitutional rights. "