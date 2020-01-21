J. Prince launches support behind Yo Gotti, Roc Nations lawsuit against Mississippi

Bradley Lamb
The heavyweight of the industry, J. Prince, has added his support to the current lawsuit of Yo Gotti and Roc Nation against the state of Mississippi, accusing them of undermining the fundamental human rights of prisoners.

"I had the opportunity to talk to Jay Z, Yo Gotti and Mysonne last week. And I assured them that they were not alone in the fight against Parchman prison in Mississippi," wrote J. Prince via Instagram.

