Iranian deputy puts a $ 3 million reward on the head of President Donald Trump | Iran news

An Iranian lawmaker on Tuesday offered a $ 3 million reward to "anyone who kills,quot; the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to avenge the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani.

Ahmad Hamzeh, a little-known member of parliament, offered the reward on behalf of the town of Kerman, the hometown and the final resting place of the venerated Soleimani, who died in an attack with American drones in neighboring Iraq on 3 January.

"We will give $ 3 million to anyone who kills Trump," said Hamzeh, who represents Kahnouj County near the city of Kerman, in the southeast of the country, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

He did not say if the idea of ​​a reward had any official support from the clerical rulers of Iran. Hamzeh offered the money for the assassination of the president of the United States while speaking before the parliament of 290 seats, or Majlis.

Hamzeh also said that Iran should start producing nuclear weapons and delivery systems to protect itself.

"If we had nuclear weapons today we would be protected from threats … We should include the production of long-range missiles capable of carrying unconventional warheads in our agenda. This is our natural right," he said.

The United States and its Western allies have accused Iran of seeking nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that it has never sought automatic weapons and never will, saying that its nuclear work is for research and mastering the process to generate electricity.

Under a 2015 nuclear agreement signed by Iran and the world powers, Tehran received relief from sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear activities.

Dying Nuclear Agreement

Tensions have steadily increased since Trump withdrew Washington from the historic nuclear agreement and again imposed crushing US sanctions. In response, Iran has gradually withdrawn its commitments to the agreement.

The clash broke out in military eye-to-eye attacks this month with the murder of Soleimani and the barrage of Iran's missiles at a base in Iraq that housed US forces. The attack did not cause US casualties.

In the midst of the crisis, Iran announced that it will restart its uranium enrichment work. On Monday, Iranian officials also threatened to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty if Britain, France and Germany presented violations of the nuclear agreement to the UN Security Council and reimposed EU sanctions.

Trump withdrew from Iran's nuclear agreement and launched a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign that seeks to stop all Tehran oil exports, which are vital to the country's troubled economy.