Iran confirms that two missiles fired at the downed Ukrainian plane | Iran news

Iran has confirmed that two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian plane shot down by mistake earlier this month amid growing tensions with the United States.

The country's civil aviation authority said it has not yet received a positive response after requesting technical assistance from France and the United States to decode the black boxes of the plane that crashed shortly after Tehran's takeoff on January 8, killing The 176 people on board.

"Investigators … discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles … were fired at the plane," the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said in a preliminary report published on its website Monday night.

However, the report says "the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action is under investigation."

The statement confirms a report in The New York Times that included video images that appeared to show two projectiles fired at the International airlines of Ukraine bound for Kiev.

The Tor-M1 is a short-range land-to-air missile developed by the former Soviet Union that is designed to target airplanes or cruise missiles.

Iran had denied Western claims for days based on US intelligence reports that the plane had been shot down before admitting the "disastrous error,quot; on January 11.

The aerospace commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, accepted all responsibility, but said the missile operator that opened fire had been acting independently.

The fall caused days of student-led protests, mainly in the Iranian capital.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Friday that the demonstrations were not representative of the Iranian people and accused the country's enemies of exploiting the air disaster for propaganda purposes.

In its report, the Civil Aviation Organization said it was "impossible,quot; to read the flight data and voice recorders in the cabin, commonly known as black boxes, because they were very advanced.

But he suggested that Iran wants to stay with them for now.

"If devices are provided, the information (in the black boxes) can be restored and retrieved in a short period of time," he said.

The aviation agency said it had asked its French and US counterparts, BEA and NTSB respectively, to provide a list of the equipment needed to read the black boxes.

He said he had also sought the transfer of the equipment, but added that neither BEA nor NTSB had "responded positively so far."

However, the organization said it had acquired the list, without saying how, and hinted that it would be used to buy the equipment.

The report says that, based on the passports used to board the PS752 flight, there were 146 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians, including nine crew members, 10 Afghans and four Swedes in the unfortunate plane.

Canada, which says 57 of its citizens were on the plane, has repeatedly asked Iran to deliver black boxes to Ukraine or France for expert analysis.

Tensions between the United States and Iran

The plane was shot down when Iran's air defenses had been on high alert hours after its armed forces fired more than 20 ballistic missiles against US targets in Iraq.

That was carried out in retaliation for a US drone attack on January 3 that killed Iran's most prominent military commander, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad airport.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, was prepared to retaliate for the missile attack, but abstained after the missiles caused no casualties.

It was the second time in just over six months that Iran and its sworn enemy have been on the brink of war.

In June 2019, Trump approved an attack on Iran in response to the demolition of a US drone in the Gulf, before suspending it at the last minute.

Long-standing tensions between the United States and Iran have skyrocketed since May 2018 when Trump withdrew from a nuclear deal that offered relief to Tehran's sanctions in exchange for brakes to prevent him from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Washington says it seeks to curb Iran's ballistic missile program, as well as its "destabilizing behavior,quot; in the region.

Since then, it has imposed crippling sanctions against Iran, which denies that it wants to acquire nuclear weapons and has responded by progressively reversing commitments to the nuclear agreement.