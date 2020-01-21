Iran acknowledges that it fired 2 missiles at the Ukrainian plane

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Iran on Tuesday acknowledged that its forces had fired two ground-to-air missiles against a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this month near Tehran, confirming for the first time that more than one missile was launched on the plane.
The Iranian authorities also asked officials from the United States and France to send the necessary equipment to decode the flight data recorders, or "black boxes,quot;, a request that will surely frustrate countries that have asked for greater participation international in disaster investigation, which killed 176 on board.
The downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 on January 8 came amid intense tensions between Iran and the United States that included military eye-to-eye attacks, and after the assassination of the Iranian security commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, in an attack with United States drones at the Baghdad airport.
The plane was shot down the same day that Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops, in retaliation for the murder of General Suleimani. After days of denials, Iranian officials acknowledged that the fall was the result of a "human error," which sparked furious protests throughout Iran.
A preliminary report from the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, published on Tuesday, confirmed a video verified by The New York Times last week that showed two missiles, fired from a military site, exploding near the plane.
Iranian investigators had established that two Tor-M1 missiles had been fired at the plane, according to the statement, adding that the investigation was investigating its effect on the accident.
The victims of the accident included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, which increased calls for international investigation. But many have accused Iran of shuffling, a complaint that is likely to be reinforced by Tuesday's suggestion that the plane's black boxes would be analyzed in Iran rather than sent abroad.
The Iranian aviation organization said it had asked the aviation authorities of the United States and France to provide the necessary equipment to decode the data loggers on the Boeing 737 because it did not have the necessary technology.
"If the appropriate supplies and equipment are provided, the information can be extracted and rebuilt in a short period of time," the agency said in its report. "So far, these countries have not given a positive response to the shipment of the equipment."
That seemed to contradict a statement by Hassan Rezaifar, principal investigator of the same organization, who said on Saturday that the plane Data loggers would be sent to Ukraine at the request of the country's authorities.
It also seemed strange that Tehran sought help from the United States, a long-time adversary whose president has embarked on a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign against Iran, including the intensification of sanctions that have prevented Iran from importing sensitive technologies.
The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly asked Iran to hand over the recorders and accused him of violating the accident site protocols by knocking down debris from the accident before the investigation was completed.
Canada also criticized Iran's level of cooperation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Iran should turn over registrars to France for analysis.
There were no immediate comments from officials in the United States, Canada or Ukraine about Iran's team request.