Iran acknowledges that it fired 2 missiles at the Ukrainian plane

BEIRUT, Lebanon – Iran on Tuesday acknowledged that its forces had fired two ground-to-air missiles against a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this month near Tehran, confirming for the first time that more than one missile was launched on the plane.

The Iranian authorities also asked officials from the United States and France to send the necessary equipment to decode the flight data recorders, or "black boxes,quot;, a request that will surely frustrate countries that have asked for greater participation international in disaster investigation, which killed 176 on board.

The downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 on January 8 came amid intense tensions between Iran and the United States that included military eye-to-eye attacks, and after the assassination of the Iranian security commander, Major General Qassim Suleimani, in an attack with United States drones at the Baghdad airport.

The plane was shot down the same day that Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house US troops, in retaliation for the murder of General Suleimani. After days of denials, Iranian officials acknowledged that the fall was the result of a "human error," which sparked furious protests throughout Iran.