Indian tourists die after falling unconscious in Nepal resort | Nepal News

Eight Indian tourists, including four children, were found dead in their room at a mountain resort in Nepal on Tuesday, police said.

The eight, two couples and their four children, had slept in a hotel room in Daman, a popular tourist destination in the Makwanpur district, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Kathmandu, known for its panoramic views of the Himalayas.

"They were found unconscious this morning and transported by plane to Kathmandu, but died during the treatment," police spokesman Shailesh Thapa Chettri told AFP news agency.

"We suspect they died of suffocation, but autopsy reports will confirm the cause," Chettri added.

The families used a gas heater in their room to keep warm, a district official told AFP. They were part of a group of 15 who had traveled to Nepal. from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

A doctor at the Kathmandu Advanced Medicine and Surgery Hospital, Kamal Thapa, said the eight people showed no signs of life when they arrived at the hospital.

Tourism is an important source of income for the economy of Nepal, as it provides hundreds of thousands of jobs. Last year, just over 1 million tourists visited the country, of which the largest contingent, about a tenth, came from India.