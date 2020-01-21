In 2020, diplomacy in the Gulf may be easier to achieve | Middle East

The death of the Oman ruler of almost 50 years, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, on January 10, occurred days after the rising tensions in the Gulf almost triggered another conflict in a region that has seen three important wars and countless other outbreaks in the last 40 years.

The fact that the messages passed by the Swiss diplomats in Tehran played a role in the withdrawal of the United States and Iran from the edge of the war once again highlighted the importance of secondary channels and intermediaries of confidence in the reduction of regional critical points.

Oman under Sultan Qaboos made a place as a facilitator capable of transmitting messages and organizing discrete meetings between reluctant adversaries or unable to communicate directly or publicly with each other. As Oman moves to the leadership of Sultan Haitham, observers of Gulf geopolitics will closely observe whether the "Oman approach,quot; to regional affairs can evolve.

Oman is often described, but erroneously, as a "mediator," especially in international media reports on efforts made by Omani officials to encourage dialogue between regional adversaries. In fact, Oman does not participate in mediation (as, for example, Kuwait and Qatar have done), which implies direct participation in negotiations between the parties in dispute.

Instead, the Omanis acted as connection facilitators and did not play a role in any negotiation that their facilitation made possible. Veteran American diplomat William Burns gave a concise description of this process at work in his 2019. memory, The rear channel.

As Undersecretary of State between 2011 and 2014, Burns was involved in the secret talks between the US. UU. And Iran in Oman before the subsequent P5 + 1 negotiation that culminated in the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) in 2015. He recalled that "the Omanis, grouped around the head of the table, offered a few words of welcome and then they left ".

The JCPOA was, at that time, the most successful result of a diplomatic initiative that the Omanis had facilitated, although since then it has been almost destroyed by a Trump White House, determined to reverse the foreign policy achievement of its predecessor Obama administration .

Since 2015, Omani officials have also participated in attempts to create a communication channel between Houthi and Saudi representatives. The last conversations, which began in September 2019, have in focus on issues such as ending Houthi missile attacks against Saudi Arabia, reopening the main Yemen international airport in Sanaa and creating a buffer zone along the areas of the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border under Houthi control.

They were not meant to bypass the December 2018 of the UN. Stockholm Agreement, which sought to lay the groundwork for an eventual peace agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthis, but rather address specific issues of two of the protagonists at war.

Yusuf bin Alawi, the minister responsible for foreign affairs of Oman since 1997, and his team at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Muscat performed much of the thorough work involved in facilitating such connections.

A member of the Dhofar Liberation Front in the 1960s, bin Alawi was recruited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Sultan Qaboos through an initiative for the rehabilitation of dissidents that was part of his successful nation-building program.

Assuming that bin Alawi, 74, remains in his position under the command of Sultan Haitham, who also worked for 16 years in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including eight as secretary general between 1994 and 2002, it is expected that the Omani approach Regional issues remain largely unchanged in both personal and experience.

In his initial comments as a Sultan, Haitham bin Tariq said that Oman's foreign policy would continue to be based on the principles of peaceful coexistence and "good neighborhood behavior,quot; with all states.

The Omani succession coincides with the aftermath of the increase in tension between the United States and Iran that almost generated a renewed conflict in the last days of the life of Sultan Qaboos. Dialogue and diplomacy are more urgent than ever to reduce tensions in the Arabian Peninsula and the Gulf.

High-level contacts have already intensified as Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar traveled to Tehran on January 12 to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, while Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was one of the first foreign dignitaries in get together with Sultan Haitham in Muscat on January 12.

Omani Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs bin Alawi had previously He participated at the Tehran Dialogue Forum on January 7, just as Zarif had done at the Doha Forum in Qatar on December 15, 2019. These meetings provide opportunities to keep open the indirect channels of communication between Iran and the US. UU. to avoid or at least minimize the risk of a misunderstanding or miscalculation that, without realizing it, could trigger a conflict.

What is missing, at this stage, is any indication that the wave of high-level meetings can go beyond a short-term approach to progressive reduction to consider longer-term measures that could fundamentally improve political and political arrangements. Security in the region.

Diplomacy with Iran that may have been more difficult to achieve in 2017 or 2018 may be lower in 2020, given the greater preparation of leaders in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to start a dialogue after the series of security incidents in 2019.

Mediation could take the form of attempts to reach confidence-building measures that can strengthen ties of trust in the Gulf on issues such as the timely exchange of information, ship-to-ship communication or cooperation in non-political aspects "Safety as environmental safeguards or water quality.

There may now be an opportunity to reassess aspects of the zero-sum nature of the Gulf geopolitics that contributed to the military quagmire in Yemen, the blockade of Qatar and the US "maximum pressure,quot; campaign on Iran.

The lack of a blunt response from the United States to September 14 attack on Saudi oil infrastructure in Abqaiq and Khurais surprised the governments of the Arab Gulf to reconsider the security assurances of the US. UU.

Expectations of a US withdrawal UU. From the Middle East, even if they don't match the actions of the Trump administration, which recently driven The US military presence on the ground has opened a space for other external powers, such as Russia, China and India, none of which will take part as systematically in the geopolitics of the Gulf as the United States has done since 1979.

The new Sultan of Oman may, therefore, have come to power at a favorable time when regional and external actors are more ready to engage in dialogue than at any other time in the recent past.

The "Omani approach,quot; lessons, such as the pragmatic approach to specific and manageable issues rather than a large business, should be applied more broadly throughout the region. Regular high-level contacts between directors could eventually be complemented and strengthened by convening working groups and diplomatic meetings to identify mutually acceptable solutions to sensitive problems.

The prospect of greater balance as a result of the constant internationalization of the Gulf may encourage regional actors to move away from zero-sum destructive approaches to regional affairs.

Above all, the apparent willingness of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi to partially reach opponents can give Sultan Haitham and other diplomacy advocates a space to operate in which they would not have enjoyed a year ago.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.